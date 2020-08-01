Japanese listing might have leaked Halo Infinite battle royale mode

It is unclear if the leak was legitimate.

Halo fans might receive a battle royale mode with Halo Infinite, according to the description on the Japanese Halo Infinite page.

A Halo fan found the page which listed Halo Infinite under the “Battle Royale Shooting” genre. The page has since been updated, and any reference to a battle royale mode has been removed. Some players believe it was a simple error with translation, while others believe it is actual evidence of a new battle royale mode.

Esports commentator Goldenboy shared the screenshot on Twitter and referenced how a similar listing leaked Halo Infinite’s free-to-play multiplayer. Many fans have brushed off this supposed leak as fake, but a battle royale mode could be introduced to the Halo universe with the new game.

The battle royale genre has dominated the gaming industry throughout the last few years. Popular titles such as Fortnite, PUBG, and Apex Legends attract thousands of players daily, which has caused other developers to create their own battle royale modes.

Call of Duty, CS:GO, and Battlefield have all introduced their own battle royale game modes as standalone titles or part of their full game. Some of these modes were forgotten soon after release, but other games such as Call of Duty: Warzone have become popular titles with thriving communities.

It is unclear if Halo Infinite will feature a unique battle royale mode, but another game mode could add variety to the highly anticipated title.