Halo Infinite’s multiplayer confirmed to be free-to-play

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer will be free-to-play and the game will support 120 frames per second on Xbox Series X, Microsoft confirmed today.

The huge announcement came this afternoon after rumors began circulating early this morning about the game’s multiplayer. The same rumor mentioned that the multiplayer will use a battle pass system.

Halo is for everyone. We can confirm #HaloInfinite multiplayer will be free-to-play and will support 120FPS on Xbox Series X. More details will be shared later! pic.twitter.com/9bIrppFiON — Halo (@Halo) July 31, 2020

Microsoft revealed Halo Infinite’s campaign gameplay at the Xbox Gameplay Event last week and it was met with mixed reactions. The inclusion of a grappling hook and the game’s underwhelming graphical fidelity were points of contention for some.

With Infinite also coming to Windows 10 PC, it’s important for the game to run smoothly on Xbox Series X as well, so confirmation of supporting 120 FPS is key for the game’s success.

The move to a free-to-play model is a bold one for 343 Industries. It could be a huge boon to Halo’s popularity, but it could also backfire. But for now, there’s reason for excitement.

Halo Infinite is due to release this holiday season as a launch title for Xbox Series X. It will also be available on Windows PC.