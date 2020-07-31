Halo Infinite: Multiplayer is reportedly free-to-play

The rebirth of the competitive Halo scene may not be too far on the horizon.

No matter what the year is, a new Halo game always manages to unite Xbox fans in the ever waging war of the consoles.

Halo Infinite’s box art was just revealed last week, and there are already new developments on the game’s potential monetary system. A listing for the game that was created by Smyths Toys, a retailer, featured “groundbreaking free-to-play multiplayer experience” as a description for Halo Infinite.

The listing was taken down shortly after Xbox fans discovered it, but Xbox insider Klobrille confirmed the free-to-play nature of the multiplayer game mode and other features that fans were most curious about.

Since everyone is covering this topic, I might just go ahead as well.



– Halo Infinite multiplayer will be free-to-play

– Arena aims for 120fps on Xbox Series X

– Battle Pass system

– Customization options completely new to Halo



Halo will be *huge*.https://t.co/5py6tOeids pic.twitter.com/i7HOnsLH1D — Klobrille (@klobrille) July 31, 2020

Xbox Series X’s 120 frames-per-second (FPS) capability has been known since Microsoft’s February blog, and it looks like Halo Infinite’s multiplayer game mode is looking to take full advantage of this as well.

Halo Infinite’s campaign mode was reportedly run on 60 FPS, and the multiplayer separating itself from the base game both with a price tag and in terms of performance can indicate plans for a possible cross-platform competitive scene for Halo Infinite.

Activision followed a similar approach with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and released Warzone as a standalone free-to-play game mode inside the base game. The decision turned out to be a great success, and Halo following a similar path can significantly increase the game’s player counts with more people trying it out.

Halo Infinite is scheduled to hit the shelves later this year on PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One, so Xbox Game Studios has only a couple of months left to confirm or deny these claims. The game will be available for purchase on Steam and Microsoft Store.