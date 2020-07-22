Halo Infinite box art stars Master Chief in all his glory

It’s 2020 and the hype for Halo is high yet again. With just days before Halo Infinite’s campaign reveal, Microsoft has unveiled the game’s box art—and it’s beautiful.

The Chief is back and he looks better than ever. Master Chief graces the cover of Halo Infinite, of course, and the image is enough to inspire hope in Halo fans everywhere, especially considering how similar it is to the original box art for Halo: Combat Evolved.

Image via Microsoft

Infinite will be the first main entry in the Halo series since 2015’s Halo 5: Guardians. It will be a launch title for Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox Series X, its newest Xbox console.

The story for the game indicates that it will take place on a Halo ring. The box art confirms a return to Master Chief’s Mark VI armor. It’s a classic design that he wore during the events of Halo 2 and Halo 3.

Halo Infinite will be the third main entry in the series developed by 343 Studios, a developer team that was handed the reins of the game when the series creators at Bungie moved on to make the Destiny franchise.

Halo Infinite and more will be shown during Xbox’s showcase of upcoming titles this Thursday, July 23, at 11am CT.