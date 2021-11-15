The Xbox 20th anniversary stream ended with a stunning announcement: The Halo Infinite multiplayer beta has been released today, Nov. 15. Xbox and PC players can now access the highly sought-after free-to-play multiplayer mode.

Here’s how you can download the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta.

How to download Halo Infinite multiplayer beta for PC

Players can get their hands on the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta via the Xbox app on PC or by Steam. On Steam, players can download the free-to-play option, as well as pre-purchase the campaign that’s still slated for a Dec. 8 release.

Players can also use the Xbox app on PC to download the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta, provided they are Game Pass subscribers. But it only downloads a small file right now when you click download and launches a small blue window titled “GameStubWindows.”

Here are the recommended specs for Halo Infinite on PC:

Image via Microsoft/343 Studios

How to download Halo Infinite multiplayer beta for Xbox

Console players can access the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta via the Store app on the Xbox or via the Microsoft Store on their PC that’s connected to their Xbox and their Xbox account.

This beta will lead into the official, full launch of Halo Infinite on Dec. 8. All progress will carry over. The first season, “Heroes of Reach,” also begins today and runs until May 2, 2022.