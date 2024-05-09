If you’re looking for more gods to befriend or more Boons to claim, you may want to find Narcissus in Hades 2. This arrogant god may think he’s the most beautiful being, but at least he gives you gifts when you visit him.

Recommended Videos

Here’s where to find Narcissus in Hades 2.

Narcissus location in Hades 2

Still looking at your reflection, Narcissus? Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can sometimes find Narcissus in Oceanus, the second zone in the Underworld in Hades 2. I say “sometimes” because you may not spawn his room during every run. If you make it to Scylla and the Sirens during your Oceanus run, you won’t find Narcissus. If you’re desperate to find him, try again during your next run.

Oh, you! Screenshot by Dot Esports

While going through each floor in Ocanus, look for a floor with the meeting symbol. Narcissus is always inside this room in Oceanus. Walk in, talk to him, gift him a gift, and claim one of his three rewards.

Also, ensure you check the room because it often has a reagent.

Reward for finding Narcissus in Hades 2

Second-hand gifts are still gifts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Each time you visit Narcissus, he gives you one of his second-hand gifts. These range from Maximum health and Magic boosts to random Boons. You can also get some rare Plants and Seeds from Narcissus, which is great if you don’t need anything in particular.

I also suggest bringing a Nectar to Narcissus at least once so you can get the Aromatic Phial Keepsake, which boosts your health recovered from Fountains by 20 percent and also turns the next Common Boon you find into a Rare Boon (or better if you upgrade it). Narcissus may be stuck-up and arrogant, but at least he gives good presents.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more