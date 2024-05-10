I’m sure you’ve heard the rumors: get this Weapon Aspect and it’ll carry you through Hades 2.

And, if you’re here, I’m guessing you inevitably wondered, “Wait, there are Weapon Aspects in Hades 2? Indeed, you can buff every weapon in the game with Weapon Aspects, making them stronger, faster, and just overall better. Imagine swinging a speedy Moonstone Axe, or wielding a Witch’s Staff capable of dealing massive AoE.

Like most things in Hades 2, Weapon Aspects aren’t handed to you at the beginning of the game. Instead, you unlock them later as you progress through this excellent roguelike from Supergiant Games. In this guide, I’ll show you how to unlock and equip Weapon Aspects in Hades 2.

How to unlock Weapon Aspects in Hades 2

More buffs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock Weapon Aspects in Hades 2, you must unlock and perform the Aspects of the Night and Darkness Incantation. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown.

Unlocking all weapons

First, unlock and craft all weapons in Hades 2.

Witch’s Staff: Unlocked by default

Unlocked by default Umbral Flames : Three Silver, Three Cinder

: Three Silver, Three Cinder Moonstone Axe: 15 Silver

15 Silver Sister Blades: One Silver

One Silver Argent Skull: Two Glassrock, One Bronze

After completing one run with the Witch’s Staff, you unlock the Umbral Flames, and so on. The only weapon that takes a bit more work to unlock is the last one, but we’ve got a guide on how to unlock the Argent Skull in Hades 2 if you need help.

Defeat Hecate with each weapon

Once you’ve got your arsenal sorted, it’s time to show Hecate what you’re made of. Defeat her as the Guardian of Erebus with each weapon at least once. This unlocks the Aspects of Night and Darkness Incantation, which in turn lets you access weapon aspects in Hades 2.

Perform the Aspects of the Night and Darkness Incantation

Back at The Crossroads, interact with the Cauldron and gather the necessary ingredients: five Bronze and one Nightshade.

You can grow Nightshade seeds from the Underworld in The Crossroads’ Flourishing Soil and mine Bronze with your Silver Spade on the Surface of Olympus. Once the Incantation is activated, you have access to weapon aspects in Hades 2.

Equip Weapon Aspects

Now that you’ve unlocked the Aspects, it’s time to harness their power. Head to the weapon circle in the Training Grounds and select one from the array of Aspects available for each main weapon. From the fiery Umbral Flames to the swift Sister Blades, each Aspect offers its own unique enhancements and abilities.

