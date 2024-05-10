Hades 2 features a cast of over 30 characters from Greek mythology, but what’s the point when one of them, Hypnos, just sleeps through the entire game?

Hypnos, a familiar face from the original, makes a comeback in Hades 2. As the god of sleep, or as the game likes to label him, the “Sleep Incarnate,” it’s no surprise to find him snoozing away when you first encounter him. But as time ticks by and you conquer prophecy after prophecy and tackle boss after boss, you can’t help but wonder: will Hypnos ever rise and shine?

Can you wake up Hypnos in Hades 2?

Welcome to what?! Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can’t wake up Hypnos in Hades 2. Despite your best efforts and any interactions you may have with him, Hypnos stays snoozing, and there’s no magic button to rouse him from his slumber.

If you gift Hypnos Nectar, you get a few mumbling lines out of him, but that’s it.

In Hades 2, Hypnos, the god of sleep, takes on a big role as a returning character from the first game. But unlike before, where he’d chip in with advice and commentary, he’s decided to hit the hay for the duration of the sequel.

You’ll find Hypnos catching some Z’s in a hammock to the right of Hecate and the Incantations Cauldron in The Crossroads area. Chatting with him triggers a conversation between Melinoë and Hypnos, where she’s determined to figure out how to shake him awake.

Turns out, Hypnos has been in this deep sleep since the events of the first Hades game. And while you’ll help Melinoë in her quest to snap him out of it at certain points in the story, there’s no direct way to jolt him awake right now.

As for Hypnos’ exact role and significance in the sequel’s story, well, that’s something we’ll have to wait and see when the full game drops. For now, you can keep up with the Hades 2 roadmap and see if Supergiant feels like giving his character any relevance in future updates. Until then, enjoy his peaceful slumber.

