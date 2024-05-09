Hecate and Mel in Hades 2
All Hades 2 bosses, listed

You won't run out of battles anytime soon.
Hades 2 wouldn’t be the thrilling experience it is without its unforgiving bosses. The popular rogue-like dungeon crawler spawns a formidable roster of major and minor enemies during your runs. 

As challenging as defeating them may feel, you can earn some pretty exciting rewards for winning, so let’s take a look at who you will be pitted against in Hades 2

All bosses in Hades 2, their locations, and rewards

There are seven major bosses in Hades 2, but that’s not it. You can also challenge an additional roster of seven mini-bosses, slightly easier to defeat than the major ones but shouldn’t be taken for granted either. We have listed the major and minor bosses in separate tables for your convenience. 

All major bosses in Hades 2

There are four major bosses you can face in Hades 2’s first region, Underworld.

Boss nameLocationReward
Headmistress HecateErebusCinder
Scylla and the Sirens OceanusPearl
Infernal CerberusFields of MourningTears
Chronos, Titan of Time (Final boss)TartarusZodiac Sand

The second region, Olympus, hosts three major bosses. 

Boss nameLocationReward
The Cyclops PolyphemusEphyraWool
Charybdis, The Devouring (Secret boss)Rift of Thessaly
Eris, Strife IncarnateRift of ThessalyGolden Apple

All minor bosses in Hades 2

Boss nameLocation
Root StalkerErebus
Shadow SpillerErebus
Deep SerpentOceanus
Uh OhOceanus
King VerminOceanus
Queen LamiaFields of Mourning
PhantomFields of Mourning
Gold WrathTartarus

If you don’t see a minor boss in one of your Hades 2 runs, don’t worry—it’s not a glitch. Some of them have pretty random spawn chances and demand certain requirements. For example, Uh Oh, the mini rat, may only spawn in the Oceanus region after you defeat Scylla at least once.

Hades 2 will likely get new bosses with content updates during early access and at the final launch. We will expand the lists as and when new bosses are added to the game.  

