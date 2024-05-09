All Hades 2 bosses, listed

Hades 2 wouldn’t be the thrilling experience it is without its unforgiving bosses. The popular rogue-like dungeon crawler spawns a formidable roster of major and minor enemies during your runs.

Recommended Videos

As challenging as defeating them may feel, you can earn some pretty exciting rewards for winning, so let’s take a look at who you will be pitted against in Hades 2.

All bosses in Hades 2, their locations, and rewards

Prepare for a roster of them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are seven major bosses in Hades 2, but that’s not it. You can also challenge an additional roster of seven mini-bosses, slightly easier to defeat than the major ones but shouldn’t be taken for granted either. We have listed the major and minor bosses in separate tables for your convenience.

All major bosses in Hades 2

There are four major bosses you can face in Hades 2’s first region, Underworld.

The second region, Olympus, hosts three major bosses.

Boss name Location Reward The Cyclops Polyphemus Ephyra Wool Charybdis, The Devouring (Secret boss) Rift of Thessaly – Eris, Strife Incarnate Rift of Thessaly Golden Apple

All minor bosses in Hades 2

Boss name Location Root Stalker Erebus Shadow Spiller Erebus Deep Serpent Oceanus Uh Oh Oceanus King Vermin Oceanus Queen Lamia Fields of Mourning Phantom Fields of Mourning Gold Wrath Tartarus

If you don’t see a minor boss in one of your Hades 2 runs, don’t worry—it’s not a glitch. Some of them have pretty random spawn chances and demand certain requirements. For example, Uh Oh, the mini rat, may only spawn in the Oceanus region after you defeat Scylla at least once.

Hades 2 will likely get new bosses with content updates during early access and at the final launch. We will expand the lists as and when new bosses are added to the game.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more