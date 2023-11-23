What is the GTA 6 development budget?

Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto 6 could be the biggest video game ever in more ways than one. GTA 6 looks to be Rockstar Games’ most ambitious game to date, but will its budget make it the most expensive one?

GTA 6 was already the most anticipated game in the universe long before its disastrous September 2022 leak. A cultural, economic, and social phenomenon, GTA continues to break new ground, and set new records, and GTA 6 is expected to top the lot.

There are conflicting reports regarding the biggest budget for a video game. Some say it’s Cyberpunk 2077, and some believe it’s Star Citizen. Either way, the current budget record is estimated to sit in and around the $500 million mark. Will GTA 6‘s budget surpass this astronomical figure?

What is the GTA 6 budget?

Rockstar throwing piles of cash at the budget. Image via Rockstar Games

According to rumors and leaks, it appears that GTA 6 could have a breathtaking budget of anywhere between $1 billion and $2 billion!

Even if this ballpark leans toward the former number, this would still easily decimate the previous record by at least half a billion dollars. Crazy.

According to a tweet from @vxunderground, Rockstar Games has already spent $2 billion on the project, and counting. This statement comes from the original GTA 6 leaker who was later caught. They said: “GTA 6 has been in development since 2014 with over $2b spent on it so far.”

We should note that this message was recorded in September 2022, so if this is true, then you’d have to imagine that this figure has only risen.

The person responsible for the Rockstar & Uber breach has angered a group of ransomware Threat Actors



They state he initiated conversations on selling access, but in the midst of negotiations burned access



He claimed to have access to Kone, Bank of Brasil, Take2Games & DoorDash pic.twitter.com/2RPZ6LtZMr — vx-underground (@vxunderground) September 24, 2022

What was the GTA 5 budget?

In comparison, the GTA 5 budget was reportedly $265 million.

It’s incredible, but given all the rumors surrounding the GTA 6 budget, this now seems like a tiny sum of money, when it’s anything but.

It’s certainly going to seem like a paltry number when all is said and done with GTA 6. Presumably, acting salaries, marketing, development time, on-location reconnaissance and research, and the use of state-of-the-art technology are all contributing to the rumored, outrageous budget.

We’ll keep you updated with any new developments pertaining to the budget. Staying on the subject of GTA 6 and money, we already have an idea of how much GTA 6 is expected to cost—which should also address the rumor that GTA 6 is going to be $150 at launch.