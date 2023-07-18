How to download GTA Online on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC

GTA Online has blossomed into one of the most popular multiplayer games of the last decade. Even with GTA 5 launching 10 years ago, some players are just now interested in joining the ranks of GTA Online. To do that, however, they need to know how to download GTA Online on all of the current platforms.

While the last-gen versions of GTA 5 on PS4 and Xbox One are still up and running, the devs have made it a point to show more attention to the current-gen systems. Rockstar Games offered free upgrades to the current-gen consoles and there are some features in GTA Online only available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

As such, today I will be going over how you can download GTA Online on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S as well as PC.

Download GTA Online on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Fortunately for all PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players, GTA Online is completely separate from the base game of GTA 5. In the past, you had to purchase GTA 5 in its entirety to gain access to the online game. Thanks to next-gen upgrades, you can now purchase GTA Online directly from either the PS Store or Microsoft Store.

The price for GTA Online tends to differ on either platform. Usually, the online game goes for $20 and you can buy it digitally directly from the marketplaces. Simply type in GTA Online in the search bar, click on the option that says “Grand Theft Online” and not “Grand Theft Auto V,” and then add the game to your cart. Go through the purchase process and then download it after the payment has gone through.

However, if you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, then GTA Online is included with your subscription. You can easily download the game from the Game Pass library on your Xbox Series X|S.

Download GTA Online on PC

If you’re on PC, downloading GTA Online involves a slightly different process than downloading it on a console. There are three different locations you can purchase the game:

Steam

Epic Games Store

Rockstar Games

If you go with either Steam or Epic Games, you will need to purchase GTA 5 in its entirety. Currently, GTA Online is not sold separately on these platforms. The base game is usually sold for anywhere from $20-30 on Steam and Epic Games.

Once you purchase GTA 5, you can download it from the launcher and then access GTA Online in the game. These are the recommended platforms to purchase on, as they are widely accepted by the community.

Those who are interested in purchasing from Rockstar can do so rather easily. You can head to the company’s website, select your platform, and then purchase GTA 5 for usually around $30, with no sales. You will then be prompted to sign into or create a Social Club account and continue your purchase.

After the purchase is complete, you will have to download the Rockstar Games launcher and install GTA 5 from there.

