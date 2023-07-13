How to skip the GTA Online tutorial

GTA Online is still one of the most popular online games on the market, even a decade after its initial release. But new players are still flocking to the game every day and veteran players are deciding to make new characters to spice things up. The one issue many players have with starting a new journey in GTA Online, though, is having to tackle the tutorial.

Like most open-world games, GTA Online supports a full opening tutorial where you learn all of the controls, how the mechanics work, and what the game is all about. While this is fantastic for new players, veterans have been asking if there is a way to skip the tutorial since the game was released. There is a misconception out there that you absolutely have to play the full tutorial, but that’s not entirely true.

You can find out what I’m talking about by reading the guide below.

Skip the tutorial in GTA Online

If you are a new player that has only created one character in GTA Online thus far, I fully recommend not skipping the tutorial and playing it out. Though it can be boring, the tutorial gives you free vehicles, a ton of XP to start out, and other items that you can use to get your character off the ground.

For those that want to skip the tutorial, though, there are two known ways to do so.

Making two characters

This is the easiest way to go about skipping the tutorial, and it more applies to veterans rather than new players. After you have made one character in GTA Online, any subsequent character you make will be given the option to skip the tutorial.

Veterans who already have a character can easily do this. Although, if you’re a new player, you can also simply make two characters and then select your second character to start the game with. If everything goes correctly, GTA Online will give you the option to bypass the tutorial.

Fail the tutorial on purpose

The more popular way to skip the tutorial is to simply fail it intentionally. If you die or fail to complete the opening tutorial mission three times in a row, then the game will offer you to skip it altogether and directly enter free mode.

Free mode is where you can link up with other players, including your friends, and truly begin your GTA Online journey. Failing the tutorial three times in a row does take some time, but it might be worth it to players who don’t want to create a second character.

Related: Does GTA Online have cross progression?

About the author