Does GTA Online have cross progression?

Despite Grand Theft Auto 5 being a decade old at this point, it’s still one of the most-played games on the market. While the story is certainly still popular, it’s GTA Online that has kept the title afloat all of these years. As both new and old players return to GTA Online, many wonder if they can keep their saves no matter what platform they’re playing on.

In other words, players want to know if GTA Online currently supports cross-progression. Cross-progression is a term used to describe the ability to keep your progress on an account across different platforms.

So, for example, since GTA Online has spanned three console generations, players are curious if their saves on PS4 can be transferred to PS5.

Cross progression in GTA Online

The answer to this question is both yes and no. GTA Online does support cross-progression, but only in certain circumstances.

The cross-progression feature was added when the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S upgrades were announced in March of 2022. With these next-gen upgrades, players could transfer all of the progress that they made on PS4 and Xbox One to the new consoles, if they had one.

However, Rockstar Games stipulated this would be a “one-time migration,” meaning once you decided to transfer your GTA Online progress to the new console, your progress would then be erased on the older platform.

Also, you can only transfer your save data between PS4/PS5 and Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S. This means cross-progression is not available between the different platforms, and you need to stick with either PlayStation or Xbox if you want to keep your progress.

Now, what does all of this mean for PC players? Essentially, PC progress will always remain PC progress. There is no cross-progression for PC players, meaning even if you have a PS5 with GTA Online installed, you will not be able to access your save data from your PC account. This goes the other way as well, so PlayStation players who want to play on PC will not be able to access their progress either.

It’s a little confusing, but the basic thing you need to know is that cross-progression is only available for players who are upgrading their version of GTA Online from the last-gen consoles to the current-gen consoles.

Any other scenario will not allow for cross-progression.

