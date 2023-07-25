How to complete Lowrider missions in GTA Online

Considering how long GTA Online has been around, it can be tough to keep track of the sheer amount of content players have waiting for them on their iFruits.
A perfect example of this is GTA Online’s Lowrider missions, which remain to be a common part of the loop despite originally being added in October 2015. For those wondering how to get these niche missions done, here’s a handy guide.
What are Lowrider missions in GTA Online?
There are a total of eight Lowrider missions in GTA Online and they are all doled out by Lamar Davis, the best friend of Franklin Clinton and a member of the Families street gang. Unlike regular contact missions, this set of jobs has a simple backstory accompanying it—Lamar is looking to become the ruler of Los Santos’ Lowrider scene and needs your help to challenge some of the biggest gangs in the city.
All of these missions are pretty straightforward and take around 10 minutes to complete. To start a Lowrider mission in GTA Online, players can open their phones, select Play Quick Job, and launch a Lamar Mission.
All of the Lowrider missions in GTA Online
Here are the eight Lowrider missions in GTA Online and their official descriptions:
- Community Outreach: Each team takes a lowrider and tries to start a war between the Vagos and the Ballas.
- Slow and Low: Get some lowriders across the city to their buyers without getting spotted by the cops.
- It’s a G Thing: Rescue Gerald from police custody before he’s airlifted out of state.
- Funeral Party: Infiltrate a Vagos funeral, take out the gangsters, and take their package.
- Lowrider Envy: One of you provides cover while the other creeps on a Ballas operation.
- Point and Shoot: Photograph the cars coming into a Vagos meet so Lamar can identify the ones you’ve got to take.
- Desperate Times Call For…: Get the heat off Lamar’s back by taking out all of the Ballas OGs and Vagos shot callers making plans against him.
- Peace Offerings: When Lamar gives the locations of two cards from a list, bring them back to the garage so he can make things good with the Families OGs.
Ultimately, whether you’re looking to complete a Daily Objective or score some quick cash and RP, Lowrider missions can do you no wrong in GTA Online.