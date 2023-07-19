How to increase strength in GTA Online

In order to be the best criminal you can possibly be in GTA Online, you need your character to be at their very best in all aspects. One character feature many players overlook when trying to achieve this goal is strength.

GTA Online gives players access to several different stats they can level up, including Driving, Flying, Lung Capacity, Stamina, Strength, Shooting, and Stealth. Strength is one of the more important stats from this list, as it allows players to deal more melee damage, reduce the damage they take, and increase ladder-climbing speed. Obviously, having more strength is primarily useful when completing heists in GTA Online or engaging in PvP combat.

If you have been looking to bolster your strength stat in GTA Online but can’t figure out how to do it, I have the perfect guide for you.

Increasing your strength stat in GTA Online

As you might have expected, there are a plethora of different ways you can increase your strength stat in GTA Online. The most well-known way of increasing strength is to get into fights and throw punches at other players. Every 20 punches you land on someone will give you a one percent boost to your strength.

The game never actually specifies who or what you need to punch to receive the boost. So, if you don’t want to punch players or NPCs, you can head to Grapeseed Cow Farm and punch the cows that are roaming in the fields. Grapeseed Farms is sprawled all across the agricultural community of Grapeseed, which is located in the northeast part of the map. You will find it near the O’Neil Brothers’ ranch and Seaview Road/Joad Lane.

In Grapeseed, all you need to do is find a field with some cows in it and get to punching. Doing this for several minutes or longer will increase your strength stat and there is no real risk to you.

For those that might not want to injure livestock, you can always head back to Los Santos and play games of tennis or golf. Either sport will gradually increase your strength and stamina the more you play. This method has the added benefit of being relatively enjoyable, assuming you’re winning your matches.

Finally, a “cheese method” to increase your strength is a variation of punching cattle. In this case, you can invite a friend to your session of GTA Online and tell them to get inside a vehicle or simply park it near you. Then, all you need to do is punch the vehicle repeatedly. This will count as you punching another player and grant you the one percent boost to your strength stat.

It should only take around five to 10 minutes for you to see results, and you can keep abusing this method until you’re satisfied with your GTA strength.

