Soon there will be more to add too.

With Grand Theft Auto 6 on the horizon, it’s time we ranked all the best main characters in the franchise. There’s a bountiful collection of GTA characters to sift through with each person having their own unique characteristics.

As time has gone on, we’ve seen GTA characters develop throughout the story, adding new elements to their personalities and shaping them for their animated futures in the crime-soaked worlds they live in. Each story has been rich and filled with pivotal moments that shape the game and the characters themselves.

I’ve played each GTA game throughout history, and there is no better list.

Best GTA Main Characters, ranked

10) Claude Speed

Nowhere near the top. Image via Rockstar Games

The most silent GTA character of all time sitting at the lowest rank should come as no surprise. It’s harder to relate to a character like that, and compared to everyone else, he’s earned his spot in last place.

9) Victor Vance

Top-tier line. Image via Rockstar Games

Victor Vance’s story spreads across Vice City and Vice City Stories, but with the latter being his biggest and best performance. His story revolves around a man simply trying to provide for his family, and it’s far easier to relate to compared to some silent protagonists.

8) Johnny Klebitz

They’re getting better. Image via Rockstar Games

The Lost and the Damned main protagonist makes an appearance at number eight. The GTA 4 addition solidified himself amongst the top 10 best characters in the franchise and clearly made an impact strong enough to see his story make it into GTA 5.

7) Michael De Santa

A great character. Image via Rockstar Games

One of GTV 5’s three main characters makes his way onto the list at number seven. Michael’s story helps begin the events of the fifth franchise installment and is a wild ride. His plotline differs significantly compared to other characters in each title, with the rags to riches arch flipped at the start of GTA 5—ultimately leading to him falling back into the life he left behind.

6) Franklin Clinton

The second GTA V member. Image via Rockstar Games

Franklin is arguably the most likable character in the GTA 5. He’s ambitious, smart, and willing to do what needs to be done. The between a rock and a hard place relationship with the two other protagonists makes his story so compelling as he tries to rise through the criminal landscape while balancing his partners.

5) Luis Lopez

A top-tier experience. Image via Rockstar Games

The Ballad of Gay Tony addition to the GTA franchise paired incredibly well with the Lost and the Damned DLC. Luis Lopez’s storyline was the best DLC addition by far in my opinion. He’s more than a bodyguard for Gay Tony, Luis might not have been as eccentric as his boss, but he left an impact.

4) Trevor Phillips

Crazy, but fun. Image via Rockstar Games

The biggest wildcard of the franchise makes his appearance at six. Trevor’s story shows an unhinged and undeniably dangerous human being trying to rekindle his relationship with Michael. He is GTA, be like Trevor.

3) Tommy Vercetti

Tommy is on the verge of the top two. Image via Rockstar Games

For younger gamers who never dabbled in Vice City, Tommy is an incredibly smart character. His arch mainly revolves around taking down those who oppose the mafia, but it makes him such a joy to play as— and being voiced by Ray Liotta is always a plus.

2) Niko Bellic

The best. Image via Rockstar Games

The story of an immigrant who makes his way to Liberty City to garner a vast amount of wealth and fame and gets thrust into a life of crime. Paired with his cousin Roman, it’s nearly impossible to keep him out of the top three.

1) Carl ‘CJ’ Johnson

An all-time classic. Image via Rockstar Games

Quite frankly, Niko and CJ are tied first for me. CJ’s entire story is so memorable and similarly to Niko, memed today. He’s nearly the opposite of Michael’s story, and it makes him a far more relatable character because of it.

There’s no way you can dislike CJ, plain and simple.