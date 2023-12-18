All GTA Vice City cheats on Netflix

GTA Vice City has arrived on Netflix, and that means another chance to enjoy the glitz and glamour of the ’80s, obviously with a ton of Vice City cheats at your disposal.
Grand Theft Auto games are fun without cheats, but I’d say they’re definitely more entertaining with cheats enabled. Rockstar Games realized this itself when it originally debuted Vice City back in 2002 with a metric ton of gameplay modifiers.
Now, in 2023, the early 2000s GTA games have been given another lease of life—on Netflix of all platforms. If you can play GTA: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition on Netflix, you need these cheats for Vice City.
How to use GTA Vice City cheats on Netflix
If you’re eager to input cheats and make Vice City even more chaotic, you just need to find the “Cheat Code” option in the settings and enter a preset term or set of words.
Follow these easy instructions:
- Pause GTA Vice City.
- Go to Options.
- Cycle through the Settings until you get to Accessibility.
- Scroll down to Enter Cheat Code.
- Now, enter any of the different cheats in GTA Vice City to enable them.
Every GTA Vice City Netflix cheat
In total, there are 61 different cheats for you to input and use in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. They range from different skins to alter the physical appearance of Tommy Vercetti to absolute gems such as invincibility.
Users have reported one or two issues with certain cheats, so I’d say don’t get your hopes up that every single cheat is working as fluidly and accurately as you might expect.
|Cheat name
|Input code
|All Traffic Lights Green
|GREENLIGHT
|Amphibious Cars
|SEAWAYS
|Armed Female Pedestrians
|CHICKSWITHGUNS
|Armed Pedestrians
|OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS
|Big Wheels
|LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS
|Black Cars
|IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK
|Buy All Properties
|FULLCITYPEOPLEMINES
|Candy Suxxx Skin
|IWANTBIGTITS
|Cloudy Weather
|APLEASANTDAY
|Dick Skin
|WELOVEOURDICK
|Fat Skin
|DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS
|Flying Boats
|AIRSHIP
|Flying Vehicles
|COMEFLYWITHME
|Foggy Weather
|CANTSEEATHING
|Full Armor
|PRECIOUSPROTECTION
|Full Heath
|ASPIRINE
|Handling Buff
|GRIPISEVERYTHING
|Hilary Skin
|ILOOKLIKEHILARY
|Hostile Pedestrians
|NOBODYLIKESME
|Increase Wanted Level by 2
|YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE
|Invincibility
|YOUCANTLEAVEMEALONE
|Invisible Cars
|WHEELSAREALLINEED
|Jezz Skin
|ROCKANDROLLMAN
|Ken Skin
|MYSONISALAWYER
|Ladies’ Man
|FANNYMAGNET
|Lance Skin
|LOOKLIKELANCE
|Lower Wanted Level to 0
|LEAVEMEALONE
|Mass Bike Spawn
|FREEWAYFORANGELJOY
|Mercedes Skin
|FOXYLITTLETHING
|Nearby Vehicles Explode
|BIGBANG
|Phil Skin
|ONEARMEDBANDIT
|Pink Cars
|AHAIRDRESSERSCAR
|Quick Clock
|LIFEISPASSINGMEBY
|Rainy Weather
|CATSANDDOGS
|Random Outfit
|STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP
|Ricardo Skin
|CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED
|Riot
|FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT
|Road Rage
|MIAMITRAFFIC
|Skinny Skin
|PROGRAMMER
|Slow Down Gameplay
|BOOOOOORING
|Smoke a Cigarette
|CERTAINDEATH
|Sonny Skin
|IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY
|Spawn Aeroplane
|FLYINGWAYS
|Spawn Alt Bloodring Banger
|GETTHEREQUICKLY
|Spawn Alt Hotring Racer
|GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST
|Spawn Bloodring Banger
|TRAVELINSTYLE
|Spawn Caddie
|BETTERTHANWALKING
|Spawn Hearse
|THELASTRIDE
|Spawn Hotring Racer
|GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED
|Spawn Hunter
|AMERICAHELICOPTER
|Spawn Limo
|ROCKANDROLLCAR
|Spawn Sabre Turbo
|GETTHEREFAST
|Spawn Tank
|PANZER
|Spawn Trashmaster
|RUBBISHCAR
|Speed Up Gameplay
|ONSPEED
|Suicide
|ICANTTAKEITANYMORE
|Sunny Weather
|ALOVELYDAY
|Very Cloudy Weather
|ABITDRIEG
|Weapon Set 1
|THUGSTOOLS
|Weapon Set 2
|PROFESSIONALTOOLS
|Weapon Set 3
|NUTTERTOOLS