All GTA Vice City cheats on Netflix

Netflix, welcome to Vice City.

gta vice city netflix logo
Image via Rockstar Games and Netflix

GTA Vice City has arrived on Netflix, and that means another chance to enjoy the glitz and glamour of the ’80s, obviously with a ton of Vice City cheats at your disposal.

Grand Theft Auto games are fun without cheats, but I’d say they’re definitely more entertaining with cheats enabled. Rockstar Games realized this itself when it originally debuted Vice City back in 2002 with a metric ton of gameplay modifiers.

Now, in 2023, the early 2000s GTA games have been given another lease of life—on Netflix of all platforms. If you can play GTA: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition on Netflix, you need these cheats for Vice City.

How to use GTA Vice City cheats on Netflix

tommy vercetti with a gun in gta vice city
Lock and load. Image via Rockstar Games

If you’re eager to input cheats and make Vice City even more chaotic, you just need to find the “Cheat Code” option in the settings and enter a preset term or set of words.

Follow these easy instructions:

  1. Pause GTA Vice City.
  2. Go to Options.
  3. Cycle through the Settings until you get to Accessibility.
  4. Scroll down to Enter Cheat Code.
  5. Now, enter any of the different cheats in GTA Vice City to enable them.

Every GTA Vice City Netflix cheat

In total, there are 61 different cheats for you to input and use in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. They range from different skins to alter the physical appearance of Tommy Vercetti to absolute gems such as invincibility.

Users have reported one or two issues with certain cheats, so I’d say don’t get your hopes up that every single cheat is working as fluidly and accurately as you might expect.

Cheat nameInput code
All Traffic Lights GreenGREENLIGHT
Amphibious CarsSEAWAYS
Armed Female PedestriansCHICKSWITHGUNS
Armed PedestriansOURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS
Big WheelsLOADSOFLITTLETHINGS
Black CarsIWANTITPAINTEDBLACK
Buy All PropertiesFULLCITYPEOPLEMINES
Candy Suxxx SkinIWANTBIGTITS
Cloudy WeatherAPLEASANTDAY
Dick SkinWELOVEOURDICK
Fat SkinDEEPFRIEDMARSBARS
Flying BoatsAIRSHIP
Flying VehiclesCOMEFLYWITHME
Foggy WeatherCANTSEEATHING
Full ArmorPRECIOUSPROTECTION
Full HeathASPIRINE
Handling BuffGRIPISEVERYTHING
Hilary SkinILOOKLIKEHILARY
Hostile PedestriansNOBODYLIKESME
Increase Wanted Level by 2YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE
Invincibility YOUCANTLEAVEMEALONE
Invisible CarsWHEELSAREALLINEED
Jezz SkinROCKANDROLLMAN
Ken SkinMYSONISALAWYER
Ladies’ ManFANNYMAGNET
Lance SkinLOOKLIKELANCE
Lower Wanted Level to 0LEAVEMEALONE
Mass Bike SpawnFREEWAYFORANGELJOY
Mercedes SkinFOXYLITTLETHING
Nearby Vehicles ExplodeBIGBANG
Phil SkinONEARMEDBANDIT
Pink CarsAHAIRDRESSERSCAR
Quick ClockLIFEISPASSINGMEBY
Rainy WeatherCATSANDDOGS
Random OutfitSTILLLIKEDRESSINGUP
Ricardo SkinCHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED
Riot FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT
Road RageMIAMITRAFFIC
Skinny SkinPROGRAMMER
Slow Down GameplayBOOOOOORING
Smoke a CigaretteCERTAINDEATH
Sonny SkinIDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY
Spawn AeroplaneFLYINGWAYS
Spawn Alt Bloodring BangerGETTHEREQUICKLY
Spawn Alt Hotring RacerGETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST
Spawn Bloodring BangerTRAVELINSTYLE
Spawn CaddieBETTERTHANWALKING
Spawn HearseTHELASTRIDE
Spawn Hotring RacerGETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED
Spawn HunterAMERICAHELICOPTER
Spawn LimoROCKANDROLLCAR
Spawn Sabre TurboGETTHEREFAST
Spawn TankPANZER
Spawn TrashmasterRUBBISHCAR
Speed Up GameplayONSPEED
Suicide ICANTTAKEITANYMORE
Sunny WeatherALOVELYDAY
Very Cloudy WeatherABITDRIEG
Weapon Set 1THUGSTOOLS
Weapon Set 2PROFESSIONALTOOLS
Weapon Set 3NUTTERTOOLS

