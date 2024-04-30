Gray Zone Warfare: How to add weapon attachments and modifiers in GZW

The gear you bring with you and the gear you find can make the difference between life or death in Gray Zone Warfare since you’ll have both enemy AI and enemy players to contend with as you loot, shoot, and extract.

Recommended Videos

But whether it’s your starting weapons or ones you find from looting, you can equip these weapons with various attachments and modifiers to give you the edge you need in combat. Thankfully for players, the process of acquiring and equipping attachments to weapons in Gray Zone Warfare is pretty straightforward.

How to apply attachments to weapons in Gray Zone Warfare

To swap attachments on and off your weapon in GZW, open your Gear page, right-click on your weapon, and select Inspect. This will bring up a menu that shows all the weapon attachment slots and current attachments for that weapon. You can simply drag attachments off a weapon or drag attachments on, provided the ones you’re dragging on are compatible with the weapon.

If it glows it goes (on the weapon). Screenshot by Dot Esports

While you’re at base and your Locker tab is open, any attachment in your Locker that can fit onto the weapon you’re inspecting will have a yellow-orange highlight. Only items in your Locker will be highlighted: Attachments in a vendor’s inventory or in your carriers will not glow, even if they’re applicable to the weapon you’re inspecting.

If you’re inspecting the weapon you have equipped in your primary weapon slot, several of the attachments will be locked as you can’t unequip attachments that are needed for the weapon to be useable, such as the stock or the barrel.

How do I get new weapon attachments in modifiers in Gray Zone Warfare?

What does Gunny have for me? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your most immediate and abundant source of weapon attachment and modifiers will be the vendor Gunny. Gunny sells all kinds of attachments, and as you complete tasks for him and rank up your reputation with him, he’ll sell you higher-grade items.

Attachments can also be found by looting and extracting. If you find a weapon you cannot take with you, you should pick it up and inspect it and see if there are any notable attachments you can strip off of it. If you don’t get those items back to your base safely, you risk losing them.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more