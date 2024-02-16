What is the max level in Granblue Fantasy Relink?

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is an inherently grindy game, demanding you dedicate hours to farming materials, upgrading weapons, and leveling up the party as high as you can.

It’s a good thing the combat is a lot of fun, and you can play online multiplayer co-op with friends or strangers if you ever need a helping hand with Granblue Fantasy: Relink‘s harder quests. Like any RPG, though, your party can only level up to a certain point, but there are ways to keep making them stronger.

What is the max level for party members in Granblue Fantasy: Relink?

In Granblue Fantasy: Relink, characters can level up all the way to level 100, and getting there for all 19 playable characters can be something of a chore. By the time you clear the main story, most of the team will likely be somewhere in the 40s, pushing level 50, and you’ll still have many more party members to unlock. Mercifully, they don’t join the party at level one and already have a decent chunk of their Masteries skill trees filled out. It also seems characters not included in your main party still earn some experience as you complete quests, so you don’t need to worry about them falling too far behind.

There’s no easy trick to grinding levels quickly; all you can do is keep playing quests, though there are Fast Learner Sigils, which increase how much experience characters earn, you can find. At the very least, we wouldn’t recommend repeating easy quests you’ve already cleared or replaying story chapters. Enemies don’t scale to your level, so while you will have an easy time, any experience you earn will be middling. You may as well progress through the epilogue chapter, clearing every new quest available. Even once a character reaches level 100, they can still grow stronger with the Over Mastery feature, which is also where you can spend any left over Mastery Points.

What is the max level for weapons in Granblue Fantasy: Relink?

Strengthening your weapons works differently from leveling up the party, and it’s even more time consuming. Aside from the fact there are multiple weapons you can acquire for every character, they don’t gain experience through battle and quest completion. You need to level them up manually at the blacksmith using Fortitude Crystals and frequently increase their level caps with specific materials. The max level for weapons is a whopping level 150, and you’ll want to do it for all of them since each weapon adds more nodes to the Masteries skill trees, providing permanent stat increases for each character. You can also awaken weapons so they get even stronger, but you don’t need to worry about that for a long time.