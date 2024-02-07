Category:
What is Over Mastery in Granblue Fantasy Relink?

Go even further beyond.
A screenshot of Zeta after she joins the player's party in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
When it comes to Granblue Fantasy: Relink’s endgame content, you need every advantage you can get to clear its toughest challenges. One such example is Over Mastery.

You likely won’t discover Over Mastery until you’re neck deep into the postgame, unless you’ve really taken your sweet time in Granblue Fantasy: Relink‘s admittedly short main story. Fortunately, it’s not particularly difficult to unlock—it’s just time consuming, but well worth having for when you tackle Relink’s harder quests.

Granblue Fantasy Relink: Over Mastery explained

Granblue Fantasy Relink Over Mastery menu
Simply put, Over Mastery is a feature that lets you give your party members additional stat bonuses, but only once they’ve reached level 100. Yes, even when they’ve hit the max level, Granblue Fantasy: Relink’s crew can get even stronger. Since there are 19 playable characters, getting even one of them to level 100 can take a long time. Some unlockable characters do join at higher levels, though, so it’s not like you need to start from level one with all of them.

Once you do get a character to level 100, Over Mastery will become available for them. There are three levels of Over Mastery you can choose from—you can only pick one, but they each apply four random stat bonuses. The higher the level, the stronger the stat bonuses are. You need to spend mastery points (MSP) to apply Over Mastery, though, and each level is more expensive than the last. Level one requires 700 MSP, level two requires 1,000 MSP, and level three requires 2,000 MSP.

Since MSP is also what you use to unlock new skills and stat bonuses in the Masteries menu, it’s up to you where you spend the MSP. You don’t need to unlock everything in a character’s Masteries skill tree before applying Over Mastery; they only need to be level 100. Personally, I prefer to complete the Masteries skill trees first, since the stat bonuses Over Mastery provides are random, but maybe that’s just me. Below is a list of all the potential Over Mastery stat bonuses you can get and their effects:

Over Mastery BonusesEffects
Attack Power UpBoosts how much damage a character’s normal attacks deal
Health UpBoosts a character’s base health
Critical Hit Rate UpBoosts the rate a character lands critical hits
Stun Power UpBoosts a character’s stun power
Skill Damage UpBoosts how much damage a character’s skills deal
Skybound Art Damage UpBoosts how much damage a character’s Skybound Art deals
Chain Burst Damage UpBoosts how much damage Chain Bursts deal
Normal Attack Damage Cap UpRaises the damage cap of a character’s normal attacks
Skill Damage Cap UpRaises the damage cap of a character’s skills
Skybound Art Damage CapRaises the damage cap of a character’s Skybound Art
Healing Cap UpRaises the cap of how much health a character can restore to themselves and others

If you don’t like the selection of stat bonuses you’re given, you can replace them, but you need to spend the MSP again for another level of Over Mastery. You can’t stack multiple Over Mastery levels, as the party would become totally busted.

How to get and farm Vitality Hoof in Granblue Fantasy Relink
A screenshot of Granblue Fantasy Relink's Vitality Hoof on a sky background.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
How to get and farm Vitality Hoof in Granblue Fantasy Relink
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 7, 2024
How to Awaken weapons in Granblue Fantasy Relink
A screenshot of Siero in Seedhollow next to an Ascension weapon.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
How to Awaken weapons in Granblue Fantasy Relink
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 7, 2024
How to get Cutthroat Fang in Granblue Fantasy Relink
Cutthroat Fang in Granblue Fantasy Relink.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
How to get Cutthroat Fang in Granblue Fantasy Relink
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 7, 2024
How to farm Damage Cap in Granblue Fantasy Relink
A screenshot of the Damage Cap Sigil in the inventory in Granblue Fantasy Relink
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
How to farm Damage Cap in Granblue Fantasy Relink
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 7, 2024
Does Granblue Fantasy Relink have cross-save and cross-progression?
Granblue Fantasy Relink party main cast
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Does Granblue Fantasy Relink have cross-save and cross-progression?
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 7, 2024
