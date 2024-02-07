What is Over Mastery in Granblue Fantasy Relink?

When it comes to Granblue Fantasy: Relink’s endgame content, you need every advantage you can get to clear its toughest challenges. One such example is Over Mastery.

You likely won’t discover Over Mastery until you’re neck deep into the postgame, unless you’ve really taken your sweet time in Granblue Fantasy: Relink‘s admittedly short main story. Fortunately, it’s not particularly difficult to unlock—it’s just time consuming, but well worth having for when you tackle Relink’s harder quests.

Granblue Fantasy Relink: Over Mastery explained

There are three levels of Over Mastery to choose from. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Simply put, Over Mastery is a feature that lets you give your party members additional stat bonuses, but only once they’ve reached level 100. Yes, even when they’ve hit the max level, Granblue Fantasy: Relink’s crew can get even stronger. Since there are 19 playable characters, getting even one of them to level 100 can take a long time. Some unlockable characters do join at higher levels, though, so it’s not like you need to start from level one with all of them.

Once you do get a character to level 100, Over Mastery will become available for them. There are three levels of Over Mastery you can choose from—you can only pick one, but they each apply four random stat bonuses. The higher the level, the stronger the stat bonuses are. You need to spend mastery points (MSP) to apply Over Mastery, though, and each level is more expensive than the last. Level one requires 700 MSP, level two requires 1,000 MSP, and level three requires 2,000 MSP.

Since MSP is also what you use to unlock new skills and stat bonuses in the Masteries menu, it’s up to you where you spend the MSP. You don’t need to unlock everything in a character’s Masteries skill tree before applying Over Mastery; they only need to be level 100. Personally, I prefer to complete the Masteries skill trees first, since the stat bonuses Over Mastery provides are random, but maybe that’s just me. Below is a list of all the potential Over Mastery stat bonuses you can get and their effects:

Over Mastery Bonuses Effects Attack Power Up Boosts how much damage a character’s normal attacks deal Health Up Boosts a character’s base health Critical Hit Rate Up Boosts the rate a character lands critical hits Stun Power Up Boosts a character’s stun power Skill Damage Up Boosts how much damage a character’s skills deal Skybound Art Damage Up Boosts how much damage a character’s Skybound Art deals Chain Burst Damage Up Boosts how much damage Chain Bursts deal Normal Attack Damage Cap Up Raises the damage cap of a character’s normal attacks Skill Damage Cap Up Raises the damage cap of a character’s skills Skybound Art Damage Cap Raises the damage cap of a character’s Skybound Art Healing Cap Up Raises the cap of how much health a character can restore to themselves and others

If you don’t like the selection of stat bonuses you’re given, you can replace them, but you need to spend the MSP again for another level of Over Mastery. You can’t stack multiple Over Mastery levels, as the party would become totally busted.