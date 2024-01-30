Category:
How to redeem your Granblue Fantasy: Relink serial code and what’s included

Time to grab your special items.
Nádia Linhares
Published: Jan 30, 2024 03:43 pm
Lyria reaching for something towards the camera.
Screenshot by Dot Esports via PlayStation Youtube

Players who bought the physical or digital version of Granblue Fantasy: Relink on PlayStation will need to redeem a serial code to receive the Granblue Special Item Set: Relink Pack. Neither the Standard or Special edition on PC offer the Granblue Special Item Set: Relink Pack.

If you bought the physical version of Granblue Fantasy: Relink, you’ll have to go through some extra steps to claim the items, but it should be an easy process to redeem your Granblue Special Item Set: Relink Pack anyway.

What’s in the Granblue Special Item Set: Relink Pack?

The main character outfit rebelwear art.
JRPGs have the cutest outfits. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Cygames.

The Granblue Special Item Set: Relink Pack contains the main character outfit Rebelwear and also lets players choose between the Eternals’ Transcendence Set or Evokers’ Domain Set. Each set gives different resource items and treasures.

When choosing which set you’ll get, take into consideration that the Eternals’ Transcendence Set can uncap an Eternal of your choice up to level 130, while the Evoker’s Domain Set will allow you to recruit the Evoker of your choice and unlock their Domain bonuses.

You can check the full details of what’s included in the Granblue Special Item Set: Relink Pack on the official Granblue Fantasy: Relink website. We recommend choosing based on your playstyle, since you don’t have to redeem it right away you can take your time to discover what set makes more sense to your game. Each item can only be redeemed once to a single Granblue Fantasy account, so think it through before choosing.

How to redeem the Granblue Special Item Set: Relink Pack code

Granblue Fantasy: Relink start menu
It’s quick and easy. Image via Cygames

First, you need to get your voucher code from the PlayStation Network if you have the physical version. Those who bought the digital version will already have the pack tied to the account so that step won’t be necessary. If that’s your case, you can start your game and claim directly from there.

Aside from the PlayStation Network account, you’ll also need a Granblue Fantasy account to get the Granblue Special Item Set: Relink Pack items. Here’s a step-by-step explanation on how to redeem your Granblue Special Item Set: Relink Pack code:

  1. Sign in to the PlayStation Network with the account you’ll use to play Granblue Fantasy: Relink on either a web browser, the PlayStation app, or console.
  2. If you do it through a web browser, open the menu and click on “Redeem Code.”
  3. Through the app and console, go to the Open the PlayStation Store from the Home screen and select “Redeem Code” from the menu.
  4. Enter your 12-digit voucher code.
  5. Start Granblue Fantasy: Relink.
  6. Select Serial Code from the title screen.
  7. Select Continue after reading the information about how your online ID is handled.
  8. Click on Show Serial Code and copy it.
  9. Open the Granblue Fantasy app, sign in to your account, and go to the Serial Codes Screen to claim it.

After redeeming it, you’ll find all the Granblue Special Item Set: Relink Pack items in the Crate. As mentioned before, you don’t have to redeem your Granblue Special Item Set: Relink Pack right away. You have until the end of the year, 8:59a.m. CT on Dec. 31, to claim the pack and choose between the Eternals’ Transcendence Set and Evokers’ Domain Set.

Read Article Does Granblue Fantasy: Relink have romance options?
A promotional image of several of the main characters of Granblue Fantasy: Relink.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Does Granblue Fantasy: Relink have romance options?
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Jan 30, 2024
Read Article How many chapters are there in Granblue Fantasy: Relink?
Lyria reaching for something towards the camera.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
How many chapters are there in Granblue Fantasy: Relink?
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 30, 2024
Read Article How to play Granblue Fantasy: Relink co-op multiplayer
Characters in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
How to play Granblue Fantasy: Relink co-op multiplayer
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Jan 30, 2024
Read Article How to preload Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Granblue Fantasy: Relink male protagonist's back and the gane's art in fornt of him.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
How to preload Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Jan 29, 2024
Read Article Does Granblue Fantasy: Relink have Early Access?
Four Granblue Fantasy: Relink characters on a grass hill. One of the characters is approching the other three.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Does Granblue Fantasy: Relink have Early Access?
Jéssica Gubert Jéssica Gubert Jan 24, 2024
Nádia Linhares
Nádia is a Brazilian freelance writer who works for Dot since 2020. She has covered everything from Pokémon to FIFA. Video games are an essential part of her life, especially indie games and RPGs. You can catch her playing Overwatch in her spare time, but she writes better than she aims.