Where to find Condessence Crystal in Genshin Impact: 3 Best farming routes

New Genshin Impact region Fontaine brings its own array of resources, including Condessence Crystal chunks. They’re scattered around the region, at the feet of the mountains. Here’s how you can get them, and what you can use them for.

You can find those pretty much anywhere around the map, but if you don’t know where to look, you’ll likely miss most of them.

Condessence Crystal chunks can only be found in the region of Fontaine. They are precious, as they can be used to Forge gear from the region. It’s described as a “bright and clear crystal” that is “both tough and malleable.”

Here are the three best farming routes to mine Condessence Crystal in a short amount of time, as well as all their location.

Three best farming routes to find Condessence Crystal in Genshin Impact

They are scattered around Fontaine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three farming routes you can choose to mine Condessence Crystal in no time. If you want to get the most of them in a short amount of time, you’ll have to collect all of those available on the map, since afterward, you’ll have to wait for 72 hours for them to reappear.

If you want to get more Chunks in a short amount of time, you can also send some of your characters to Expeditions in Fontaine (they can be accessed through the Adventurer’s Guild) and mine more in the World of your friends—provided they gave you the authorization to do so.

Elynas farming route

You’ll have to teleport a lot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You will find over a dozen Condessence Crystal chunks in Elynas, West of Fontaine. You can use the various Teleport Waypoints and the Statue of the Seven from the Beryl region to navigate to the Crystals. Thankfully, none of them are challenging to find.

North from the Court of Fontaine route

This one requires some running. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This farming route is a bit slower because you’ll have more running to do, and for smaller groups of chunks. Still, with the correct Teleport Waypoint and the Echoes of the Deep Tides Domain unlocked, you won’t have any trouble reaching those mining spots.

Underwater farming route

They’re very close to each other. Screenshot by Dot Esports Use the shield ability to mine the chunks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is, by far, the most lucrative farming route for Condessence Crystal Chunks. These are the biggest groups of Condessence Crystals you’ll find in Fontaine, and they’re located pretty close to each other. You can simply teleport to the underwater Waypoint of the Salacia Plain to access them.

To mine Crystal chunks underwater, activate the Shield ability and use it to unleash a shockwave that will destroy the chunks. Be careful of nearby enemies, though.

What Condessence Crystal can be used for?

Those can be pretty useful. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It can be used to forge five different four-star weapons from the region. Here is the list:

Finale of the Deep

This is the four-star Sword that can be forged using Condessence Crystal. It grants Attack as its main Stat, and its passive called “An End Sublime” grants Attack bonuses upon using abilities, a part of which is based on Max HP. This weapon can be equipped to Lynette, among other characters, since she relies a lot on abilities.

Song of Stillness

This Bow can be crafted using Condessence Crystal. It grants Attack as the main stat, similar to the previous weapon, but is more focused on on-field DPS (such as Lyney). It grants a damage percent bonus when the wielder is healed.

Tidal Shadow

This is the Claymore version of the four-star weapon series. It grants an Attack bonus, and its passive, called White Cruising Wave, grants a buff similar to the Bow. It will grant Attack to the wielder when they receive healing. This can be strong on Main DPS using Claymores, such as Razor and Diluc.

Flowing Purity

The Flowing Purity is the Catalyst weapon that can be forged using Condessence Crystal. It grants Attack, similarly to all other weapons of the series, and a buff similar to the Finale of the Deep Sword. Upon using an Elemental Skill, the wielder receives an Elemental Damage bonus, a part of which is based on Max HP.

Rightful Reward

That last weapon of the series crafted in Fontaine with Condessence Crystal chunks is the Polearm. It also grants Attack as the main stat, but its Substat Type is different from the others. This one will grant HP percent as a secondary bonus.

As for its passive, “Tip of the Spear,” it grants an Energy bonus when the wielder is healed. This weapon can be strong on Mika, who relies a lot on Energy Recharge.

