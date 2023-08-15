Best weapons for Lynette in Genshin Impact

Lynette is coming to Genshin Impact with her brother Lyney and the release of Fontaine. Here are the best weapons to maximize her potential.

Coming to the first Event Wish banner of Fontaine, with Patch 4.0 on Aug. 16, Lynette is a four-star Anemo character who wields a Sword.

She’s the assistant of Lyney, her brother with a five-star rarity, and releases alongside him and the return of Yelan. They all feature very different strategies, and players will have to find the gear that truly suits them to get the most out of each character.

Best five-star weapons for Lynette in Genshin Impact

Five-star weapons are pretty expensive, and since Lynette has a four-star rarity, you might want to keep your best weapons in the game for five-star characters rather than give one to her.

Still, if you want to build your entire team around her and are committed to maximizing her strength, five-star weapons will bear the most potential for the Sword wielder.

The best five-star weapon for Lynette is arguably the Freedom-Sworn sword. It grants Elemental Mastery as the main stat, which is essential for the Anemo character. Its unique passive grants a bonus for generating Elemental Reactions (both on and off-field). The reactions grant Sigils, which can buff the entire party’s Attack when consumed.

This passive will fit nicely with Lynette’s Elemental Burst, the Bogglecat Box, which deals waves of Elemental damage and is enhanced by Elemental reactions with Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, and Electro damage. To deal significant damage, it also doesn’t require her to be on-field, which makes the Freedom-Sworn’s buff all the more precious since it includes off-field Elemental Reactions.

With this weapon equipped, Lynette will boost the whole team and her Elemental Burst will be devastating when coupled with the right characters to complete the team.

Best four-star weapons for Lynette in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Four-star weapons will be less challenging to get for Lynette. They will be the perfect compromise between resource spending and effectiveness. She has a couple of great options, and here is the list.

Favonius Sword: the versatile option

The Favonius Sword is a versatile option that will suit Lynette when used both as support and DPS. The main stat it grants is Energy Recharge, enhancing her ability’s potential.

The weapon’s unique passive increases the damage dealt by her abilities, which makes her stronger even when she’s mainly played off-field. It also grants a Crit Rate bonus when her abilities hit an opponent.

The Favonius Sword isn’t the easiest four-star weapon to get in Genshin. It’s a random drop from wishes. The great news is that it’s included in the pool of the Permanent Banner, so you’ll have high chance of obtaining one in the future.

Iron Sting: the free-to-play option

The Iron Sting is a decent sword for Lynette. It grants Elemental Mastery, enabling her to deal more damage with her abilities and notably her Elemental Burst, the Bogglecat Box, which is the character’s main strength.

The great point of the Iron Sting is that it can be crafted. It means it’s not only easy to obtain, but also to Refine to its maximal level, to enhance its potential to the maximum. The Sword can be crafted using a Northlander Sword Billet, Crystal Chunks, and White Iron Chunks.

There are a couple of other weapons that can fit Lynette’s playstyle if you don’t have those options in Genshin. You can also equip her with the Wolf-Fang, whose passive grants a buff upon landing abilities. If you’re going to use Lynette as Elemental Battery, similarly to other Anemo characters, you can also choose the Xiphos’ Moonlight, whose passive maximizes Energy Recharge.

Best three-star weapons for Lynette in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Dot Esports

There isn’t any three-star Sword that is specifically tailored for Lynette’s strengths or her playstyle. But there is one option that can enhance her damage potential.

The only three-star weapon that will suit Lynette is the Skyrider Sword. It will be ideal if the Anemo character has the function of Elemental Battery and is mainly played off-field. It grants precious Energy Recharge, and its Determination bonus grants a buff when she uses her Elemental Burst, maximizing her Bogglecat Box’s potential.

