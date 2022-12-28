This item will be very useful through your adventures.

Weapons are tools to strengthen your characters in Genshin Impact, and there are various ways to get them.

You can buy weapons in the forge, obtain more through Wishes (probably more than you want), and craft others in the Forge. That’s how Billets become handy in the game.

The Northlander Polearm Billet can be used to craft a weapon, but it’s also required to progress through a quest in Mondstadt named The Festering Fang. Here is where to find a Northlander Polearm Billet for the Festering Fang quest in Genshin Impact.

Where to find a Northlander Polearm Billet for the Festering Fang quest in Genshin Impact

Screengrab via HoYoverse

There is only one way to get Northlander Polearm Billets in the game: farm weekly bosses of Genshin Impact. They are special bosses who give random rewards.

These can include weapon materials such as this one (or Billets for other kinds of weapons), but since they’re four-star items, it’s not a guaranteed drop. Therefore, it might take you several weeks to get the right item for The Festering Fang quest.

Here is the list of weekly bosses in Genshin Impact:

Dominator of Wolves (Mondstadt)

Confront Stormterror (Mondstadt)

Enter the Golden House (Liyue)

Beneath the Dragon-Queller (Liyue)

Narukami Island: Tenshukaku (Inazuma)

End of the Oneiric Euthymia (Inazuma)

Joururi Workshop (Sumeru)

Claiming the rewards requires 30 Resins, and you can get only one treasure per week and per boss. Moreover, it will cost you 60 Resins after three collections per week (since the halving bonus will be spent).