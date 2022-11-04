Scaramouche and Faruzan will join the game alongside the update.

Patch 3.2 was recently released in Genshin Impact, bringing Nahida into the roster and more content, such as story quests and a new boss.

But now, some players are already eagerly waiting to see the next major patch, update 3.3. It will bring Scaramouche and Faruzan as the next characters in the game.

Related: All Genshin Impact 3.3 update leaks, banner schedule, Scaramouche details, and more

The update will also bring new quests in the main story’s Prelude ahead of the next chapter, as well as many events and Abyss changes.

Here is when update 3.3 will release in Genshin Impact.

When will update 3.3 release in Genshin Impact?

HoYoverse has yet to reveal much information on Patch 3.3 in Genshin Impact, but the release date has been confirmed for a while now.

In the roadmap revealed before this summer, Patch 3.3 was revealed to be set for release on Dec. 7. That’s still the official release date as far as the community knows.

The patch is still in a beta phase, however, and is subject to change. If the update’s development hits unexpected obstacles, the release date might be delayed.

Meanwhile, many leaks are revealing information on Scaramouche’s Ascend materials and gameplay, as well as the rest of the content set to release with the upcoming update.