Best artifacts for Scaramouche (Wanderer) in Genshin Impact

After years of waiting and ever-building anticipation within the Genshin Impact community, Scaramouche is officially arriving as a playable character reborn as the Wanderer in the Version 3.3 update.

Now that the wildcard Fatui Harbinger is officially joining the roster of playable characters, players hoping to utilize him on their team will need to think about the best way to build him.

To do this, we’ll have to determine what the best equipment for the Anemo character is with a particular emphasis on the best artifacts for him since this is where a majority of the character building comes from.

Although Scaramouche has relied primarily on his Electro abilities when players have come into contact with him across Teyvat, the reborn version of the Fatui Harbinger will instead wield an Anemo Vision.

The reckless, dangerous, and notorious villain will move away from his wicked ways in Genshin Version 3.3 and instead join the Traveler as a friend.

How exactly Scaramouche will decide to become the Wanderer is unknown, but he is currently in a comatose state after losing in battle to Nahida and the Traveler. The teaser for the Version 3.3 update of Genshin, which is called “All Senses Clear, All Existence Void,” features Scaramouche prominently both in the trailer and promotional art, so players can expect to get some answers once the Version 3.3 update has officially launched.

Although Sumeru’s primary Archon quests, which are the quests that make up the main storyline in Teyvat, came to a close in Version 3.2, a quest centered around Scaramouche’s transition into the Wanderer will be released to players in Version 3.3.

It will be an Archon Interlude quest called “Inversion of Genesis” and will likely be the first of a few Interlude quests to fill in the storyline before players get to embark on a journey to the next region of Teyvat which will be the Hydro region of Fontaine likely to be released in 2023.

Although players likely have many questions they want to be answered in regards to how Scaramouche, a notorious villain, will shift to becoming the Wanderer, a friendly playable character, for now, all they can do is prepare the recruit the Anemo character.

This process begins with carefully choosing what weapon and which artifacts to equip the character with.

Choosing the best artifacts for any Genshin character is always a rather tricky task due to how many options there are and how many different factors there are to take into consideration. Ultimately, there will never be one best set for any Genshin character, since it depends entirely on what weapon they are equipped with, what the team they are placed on looks like, what role you are building them for, and the eternity of their fellow teammates builds.

While choosing the best artifact set for Wanderer is quite difficult due to these conditions, there is certainly a solid group of artifacts that players should be choosing from when building the Anemo character.

What are the best artifacts for Scaramouche (Wanderer) in Genshin Impact?

Generally, players are seeking artifacts that will help to bolster Wanderer’s overall damage output. This means increasing the various statistics by which he can deal damage and how much damage is dealt by each specific damage type.

For the specific statistics of each artifact, players will primarily want critical rate percentage, critical damage percentage, and Anemo damage percentage. Attack, energy recharge, and elemental mastery are also decent, but the priority should be placed on the aforementioned three.

Desert Pavilion Chronicle

Alongside Wanderer’s official release in Version 3.3, so too will a new artifact set built specifically for him be released. This set is called Desert Pavilion Chronicle and will likely surface in a new Domain that is located in the desert region of Sumeru.

The two-piece set functions the same as the Viridescent Venerer set and will grant a 15 percent Anemo damage bonus, which is always a great choice for any Anemo character but especially for those like Wanderer who are focused on dishing out heavy damage.

The four-piece set focuses on charged attacks and causes a charged attack that successfully hits an enemy to then increase normal attack speed by 10 percent. This same effect will also raise the damage of normal, charged, and plunging attack damage by 40 percent and will be active for 15 seconds.

The four-piece set is a great choice for Wanderer alongside another two-piece set such as Viridescent Venerer or Gladiator’s Finale.

Players should only utilize the full four-piece set if they plan to utilize Wanderer’s charged attack frequently, otherwise they will find that it does nothing for them.

Viridescent Venerer

The two-piece version of this set grants an Anemo damage increase of 15 percent and is thus interchangeable or stackable with the Desert Pavilion Chronicle set. The four-piece set increases the damage of the Swirl elemental reaction by 60 percent.

It also lowers all opponent’s elemental resistance to whichever element is mixed in with Swirl by 40 percent for 10 seconds.

Shimenawa’s Reminiscence

Players looking to raise Wanderer’s attack may like the two-piece set of Shimenawa’s Reminiscence. The two-piece set grants a simple but powerful attack increase of 18 percent.

The four-piece Shimenawa’s Reminiscence increases normal, charged, and plunging attack damage by 50 percent for 10 seconds when the character that this set is equipped to has 15 or more energy and consumes that 15 energy to perform this action.

The full four-piece set of Shimenawa’s Reminiscence can be quite useful for players who are seeking a damage increase on Wanderer’s basic attacks. However, it is generally a better choice to instead only equip the two-piece set of Shimenawa’s Reminiscence and instead utilize it with another two-piece set.

Echoes Of An Offering

The two-piece Echoes Of An Offering set functions the same as the two-piece Shimenawa’s Reminiscence set and thus also offers an attack increase of 18 percent.

The four-piece Echoes Of An Offering artifact set grants normal attacks that hit enemies a 36 percent chance of activating a Valley Rite, which will then increase normal attack damage by 70 percent of attack if it is activated. If a normal attack does not activate Valley Rite, then the chances of it being triggered upon the next normal attack will be raised by 20 percent.

The Valley Rite effect will come to an end 0.05 seconds after a normal attack has dealt damage.

Gladiator’s Finale

Another option for increasing Wanderer’s attack is the two-piece Gladiator’s Finale set. This set also grants an attack increase of 18 percent.

While both Shimenawa’s Reminiscence and Echoes Of An Offering are solid options as full four-piece sets for the Wanderer, the full four-piece Gladiator’s Finale set only applies to characters who wield a claymore, polearm, or sword and thus should not be equipped on Wanderer since he is a catalyst character.

Instead, the Gladiator’s Finale set can be equipped alongside another two-piece attack bonus set like Shimenawa’s Reminiscence or Echoes Of An Offering for a total attack increase of 36 or alongside a set like Desert Pavilion Chronicle or Viridescent Venerer to attain both an attack and Anemo damage increase.

Noblesse Oblige

The Noblesse Oblige artifact set is one of Genshin’s best and will work well for increasing Wanderer’s elemental burst damage. The two-piece version of this set grants an elemental burst damage increase of 20 percent.

The full four-piece set will raise all party members’ attack by 20 percent for 12 seconds when an elemental burst is utilized. This ability will not stack.

Because Wanderer should be focused on dishing out damage, players will likely only want to equip the two-piece version of this artifact set on him. The two-piece set increasing elemental burst will pair quite well with any of the other previously mentioned sets but especially with either the Desert Pavilion Chronicle set or the Viridescent Venerer set for a powerful Anemo damage increase.

Wanderer will be available as a featured five-star on his appropriately titled “From Ashen Reborn” banner throughout the first half of the Version 3.3 update of Genshin.

This update will begin on Dec. 6 or Dec. 7 depending on your timezone and the first half will run for about three weeks. The new four-star Anemo Bow character Faruzan will also appear alongside Wanderer on his banner as well as alongside the five-star Geo Claymore character Arataki Itto on his banner rerun.

Once Wanderer’s featured banner run comes to an end, players can expect they won’t be able to recruit him for at least six months as is generally the case with Genshin’s rerun patterns. It may be even longer as sometimes characters don’t get reran for over a year, as is currently the case with the five-star Pyro Polearm character Hu Tao.

Thus, anyone hoping to attain Scaramouche reborn as the Wanderer in Genshin soon should wish on his banner in the first half of Version 3.3 before it comes to an end.