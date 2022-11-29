Best weapons for Scaramouche (Wanderer) in Genshin Impact

Sadly, none of these will help him do the Fandango.

Building characters to their full potential is one of the most meticulous and important aspects of Genshin Impact’s gameplay.

The once notorious Fatui Harbinger Scaramouche is set to transition into the playable Wanderer with Genshin’s Version 3.3 update and will thus task players hoping to utilize him with amplifying his skillset through choosing the best possible weapon for the Wanderer.

Scaramouche was first introduced in 2020 when he appeared in a special event called “Unreconciled Stars.” Since then, the Fatui Harbinger has resurfaced numerous times to cause chaos, and the excitement surrounding the wildcard character has only grown.

Now, Scaramouche is finally about to debut as a playable character when he makes his grand entrance during Genshin’s Version 3.3 update. The “Balladeer” Scaramouche will be an antagonist no longer as he remakes himself as the Wanderer.

While Scaramouche was known for his Electro skillset, this was because he was utilizing an Electro Delusion, which is a fake Vision that has many dangerous drawbacks, that the Cryo Archon Tsaritsa gifted him to cement his status as one of her Harbingers. As the Wanderer, Scaramouche will instead wield an actual Vision that is Anemo.

In addition to transitioning from an Electro Delusion to an Anemo Vision, Scaramouche is also going to look quite different when players attain him as a playable character.

Instead of Scaramouche’s signature red and purple color scheme that fits well with his villainous personality, the Wanderer will feature a new design of many shades of blue complementary to his new personality and element.

His most signature asset, which is his massive kasa hat, will stay but with a bit of a refresh to match his overall appearance change.

How exactly Scaramouche will become the Wanderer is currently a bit unclear as the last time players saw him was during the immense boss battle against the character in a giant mechanical machine.

At the end of the Archon quest version of this fight, Scaramouche was defeated by the Traveler and Nahida and went into a comatose state, which is the state he is still in.

A quest centered around the character is set to arrive in Version 3.3 and players can thus expect to learn exactly how and why he turns away from the Fatui to become the Wanderer.

He will not have Electro powers when he becomes playable and will feature an entirely Anemo skillset in a manner that is similar to the five-star Hydro Bow character Tartaglia, who also wields an Electro Delusion featured in the “Enter the Golden House” boss fight and Trounce Domain that was gifted by Tsaritsa in honor of his status as one of the Fatui Harbingers.

Anemo characters possess some of the most useful powers in Genshin Impact because many of them are able to traverse Teyvat in unique ways that make exploration a breeze. The five-star Anemo Bow character Venti can sort of fly for a period of time, the five-star Anemo Sword character Kaedehara Kazuha possesses a powerful double jump, and the five-star Anemo Polearm character Xiao suspends in the air before plunging back down to deal mighty damage. Now, Wanderer will be yet another Anemo character with a unique air skillset to rival the others and could even be the best Anemo character yet.

What’s the best weapon for Scaramouche (Wanderer) in Genshin Impact?

Wanderer’s skillset makes him a character that primarily focuses on dealing heavy damage. Thus, he will likely be the primary damage-dealing unit on any kind of team he is placed on, which means that players will want a powerful weapon to amplify his damage output.

Best five-star catalysts for Scaramouche (Wanderer) in Genshin Impact

Every five-star character in Genshin will always perform to their peak capabilities when they are equipped with a five-star weapon to match their skillset.

Thus, players will want to work towards equipping Wanderer with a five-star catalyst once they have attained the Anemo character for their Genshin character roster.

Tulaytullah’s Remembrance

This catalyst is built specifically for Wanderer and is thus generally the best weapon for him regardless of how players choose to build the Anemo character. The “Bygone Azure Teardrop” ability of Tulaytullah’s Remembrance grants a simple but powerful movement speed increase of 10 percent, which is perfect for building upon Wanderer’s air-based skillset.

When the wielder of this weapon performs an elemental skill, normal attack damage will then be increased by 4.8 percent every second for a total of 14 seconds.

When an enemy is hit during the 14-second period with a normal attack then normal attack damage is increased by 9.6 percent and this increase may be activated once every 0.3 seconds.

Up to 48 percent normal attack damage can be reached for one duration of this effect. The effect will end when the wielder of this weapon leaves the battlefield and all damage buffs may also be reset by utilizing an elemental skill.

Skyward Atlas

Although the Skyward Atlas was one of Genshin’s first weapons, it remains one of the best and most versatile catalysts. At the lowest refinement level, the “Wandering Clouds” ability of this catalyst increases elemental damage by a bonus of 12 percent.

This weapon also allows all normal attack hits to have a 50 percent chance of gaining the favor of the clouds. If the favor of the clouds is gained, then it will activate and seek out all enemies for 15 seconds while dealing 160 percent attack damage to any foes it does find. The favor of the clouds can only be attained once every 30 seconds.

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds

The “Boundless Blessing” ability of this weapon is another great choice for amplifying Anemo’s air-based abilities due to its 10 percent movement speed increase. While in battle, it also grants an eight percent elemental damage increase every four seconds.

The abilities of the Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds catalyst can stack up to four times. The effects will last until the character wielding this weapon leaves battle or is vanquished on the battlefield.

Kagura’s Verity

Another solid five-star option for Wanderer is Kagura’s Verity. The “Kagura Dance of the Sacred Sakura” ability grants the Karuga Dance effect when an elemental skill is utilized.

This effect increases the elemental skill damage of the character wielding this weapon by 12 percent for 16 seconds and may be stacked up to three times. When the maximum of three stacks has been attained, then the character wielding this weapon will receive a 12 percent all elemental damage bonus.

Best four-star catalysts for Scaramouche (Wanderer) in Genshin

Any four-star weapon that is equipped to Wanderer won’t be the best choice for him but will work as a suitable placeholder until players are able to attain one of the five-star options.

The Widsith

Players who are looking to have Wanderer function in a variety of ways may find The Widsith is the right choice for them. This catalyst grants different unique buffs that will work very well with Wanderer’s skillset.

The “Debut” ability will grant a different theme song for 10 seconds every time that the wielder of this weapon takes the battlefield but may only occur once every 30 seconds.

Recitative: If the theme song chosen is Recitative, then attack will be increased by 60 percent.

If the theme song chosen is Recitative, then attack will be increased by 60 percent. Aria: If the theme song that is chosen is Aria, then all elemental damage will be increased by 48 percent.

If the theme song that is chosen is Aria, then all elemental damage will be increased by 48 percent. Interlude: If the theme song that is chosen is Interlude, then elemental mastery will be increased by 240.

Solar Pearl

A great option for increasing Wanderer’s damage output is the Solar Pearl catalyst. The “Solar Shine” ability causes normal attack hits to then increase elemental skill and elemental burst damage by 20 percent for six seconds.

This ability also works in reverse, which means that elemental skill and elemental burst hits will increase normal attack damage by 20 percent for six seconds.

This weapon will effectively make Wanderer a damage-dealing machine that buffs his own damage output.

Mappa Mare

The “Infusion Scroll” effect of this weapon grants an eight percent elemental damage bonus for 10 seconds after any elemental reaction has been activated. The elemental damage bonus can stack up to two times.

Blackcliff Agate

This weapon is only available through the Paimon’s Bargains shop but is a solid option that is obtainable for any player with a bit of patience and work. The “Press the Advantage” ability increases attack by 12 percent for 30 seconds after an enemy has been vanquished.

This unique effect can stack up to three times. Each unique stack will last for 30 seconds on its own and will act independently of the other stacks even when three are active.

Scaramouche reborn as Wanderer will be available when the Version 3.3 update of Genshin is released on either Dec. 6 or Dec. 7, depending on which timezone players are in. He will be a featured five-star on his “From the Ashes Reborn” banner for about three weeks, before he will then be unobtainable for quite some time.