When does Candace release in Genshin Impact?

The roster of playable characters in Genshin Impact is ever expanding and three new characters are ready to make their debuts in the next big update. Among the new characters is Candace, who is a four-star Hydro Polearm character.

Candace is the eternal protector of Aaru Village, which is a village that will arrive in the Sumeru desert expansion. She is described by miHoYo as “the guardian with heterochromatic eyes.”

Image via miHoYo

She also appears to come with a unique new skillset as she can occasionally wield a shield alongside her polearm while in battle. Considering that one of her essential traits is being a dedicated protector, this special function fits her character quite well.

Candace is a protector to those even beyond her village and welcomes all travelers openheartedly as long as they stick to the rules. The village rules are of utmost importance to the Hydro character and anyone who breaks them will be left to face her wrath.

Image via miHoYo

The Hydro character spends nearly all of her time at Aaru Village, but her favorite activity outside of work is simply taking walks around the very village that she serves. Due to her role as an everlasting protector, she finds comfort in seeing that everyone is doing well, everything is as it should be, and that the village is overall in a permanently pleasant state thanks to her continuous protection.

Although Candace has been quite a controversial character within the Genshin community, most players are excited at the prospect of any new character within the world of Teyvat. If you are wondering when you will be able to recruit the guardian of Aaru Village, you’d better start saving up immediately because her release date is imminent.

Candace release date in Genshin Impact

The Hydro character will arrive as soon as the Version 3.1 update goes live on Sept. 27 or 28 (depending on your time zone). She will appear alongside five-star Electro Polearm character Cyno as he also makes his official debut with his featured “Twilight Arbiter” banner and alongside five-star Anemo Bow character Venti as he gets another rerun with his featured “Ballad in Goblets” banner.

Image via miHoYo

Players hoping to attain Candace should wish on her during the duration of these banners as she will be available with an increased drop rate during this time period. After these banners come to an end, she will then move to the massive pool of four-star characters and become much more difficult to obtain.