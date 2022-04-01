Best Venti Genshin Impact build: Weapons, Artifacts, and more

Genshin Impact’s powerful five-star Anemo Bow character Venti is currently available for his third rerun in the special banner “Ballad in Goblets.” Despite being one of the first playable characters released in Genshin Impact, the Anemo Archon remains a popular and dynamic recruit for any player’s team.

The free-spirited bard can be built to fulfill nearly any role in your team. Whether you’re not sure where to start or just looking for some help in perfecting Venti’s performance, here is a complete breakdown of everything you need to build his character.

Image via miHoYo

Weapons

Venti is a Bow character who will function great with nearly any bow but especially with the ones that increase his Elemental Damage. The Anemo Archon’s Elemental powers are incredibly powerful and efficient when built with the right equipment.

Image via miHoYo

Elegy for the End

This five-star bow is currently available with an increased drop rate on the special “Epitome Invocation” weapon wish alongside the Venti and Kamisato Ayato special character banners. Elegy for the End’s special ability “The Parting Refrain” is complex but essentially increases Elemental Mastery.

A further breakdown of what “The Parting Refrain” does is that it increases Elemental Mastery by 60 percent and grants Sigils of Remembrance when the user hits opponents with their Elemental Skills or Elemental Bursts. The Sigils of Remembrance can be applied once every 0.2 seconds and when the user has collected four of them will then consume them all to apply the “Millennial Movement: Farewell Song” effect to all party members.

The “Millennial Movement: Farewell Song” effect increases Elemental Mastery by 100 and Attack by 20 percent. This effect will last for 12 seconds.

Skyward Harp

Because this five-star bow expands upon damage it is a perfect choice to pair with Venti. The “Echoing Ballad” effect of Skyward Harp increases Critical Damage by 20 percent.

With the Skyward Harp, all hits also have a 60 percent chance to initiate an Area of Effect Attack that deals 125 percent Physical Attack Damage. This effect can only happen once every four seconds.

The Stringless

This four-star bow is relatively easy to obtain since it is available in all wishes and is a powerful choice for building Venti’s Elemental Damage. The “Arrowless Song” ability of this Bow grants a 24 percent increase to both Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst Damage.

The Viridescent Hunt

Of all the bows available in Genshin Impact, this one matches Venti’s appearance the best. It is a four-star attainable through purchasing the Battle Pass.

The “Verdant Wind” ability of this bow causes Normal and Aimed Shots to have a 50 percent chance of generating a Cyclone upon hitting an opponent. The Cyclone will pull in all nearby enemies and deal 40 percent of attack as damage to these enemies every 0.5 seconds for a total of four seconds. This effect can occur once every 14 seconds.

Artifacts

The best Artifacts for Venti are the ones that increase his Anemo damage output. Bow characters are not usually the best choice as your heavy damage dealers, but Venti functions well in any role as long as he is built for it. Try him out in various roles with varying builds until you find the one that works best for your team.

Image via miHoYo

Viridescent Venerer

Because this set builds Anemo damage it is perfect for Venti in either the two or four-piece set. If you aren’t interested in the full four-set, using the two-piece set alongside another two-piece set is a great choice for increasing Venti’s Elemental Damage.

The two-piece set grants a 15 percent Anemo damage bonus. The four-piece set increases Swirl damage by 60 percent and decreases opponents’ Elemental Resistance to the Element mixed with Swirl by 40 percent for ten seconds.

Noblesse Oblige

Building Venti’s Elemental Damage and Attack through Artifacts will make him much more powerful. The versatile Noblesse Oblige set works great for this and will increase his own abilities as well as those of his party members.

The two-piece Noblesse Oblige set increases Elemental Damage by 15 percent. The four-piece set causes all party members’ attacks to increase by 20 percent for 12 seconds when the character equipped with Noblesse Oblige uses an Elemental Burst.

Wanderer’s Troupe

If you’re great with charged Bow shots, the four-piece of the Wanderer’s Troupe set is perfect for you. If not, the two-piece set is still a great choice to pair with another set.

The two-piece set increases Elemental Mastery by 80 and the four-piece set increases Charged Attack Damage by 35 percent when the character that this set is equipped to uses a Bow or Catalyst.

Ascension Materials

Ascending characters is essential in building their statistics but takes some time since it requires massive amounts of materials. Venti requires 420,000 Mora, 46 Hurricane Seed, one Vayuda Turquoise Sliver, nine Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, nine Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, six Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone, 168 Cecilia, 18 Slime Condensate, 30 Slime Secretions, and 36 Slime Concentrate across all of his Ascension Levels.

Image via miHoYo

While this sounds intimidating at first, breaking it down across the many Ascension levels makes it much more doable.

Ascension to level one requires 20,000 Mora, one Vayuda Turquoise Sliver, three Cecilia, and three Slime Condensate.

requires 20,000 Mora, one Vayuda Turquoise Sliver, three Cecilia, and three Slime Condensate. Ascension to level two requires 40,000 Mora, three Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, two Hurricane Seed, ten Cecilia, and 15 Slime Condensate.

requires 40,000 Mora, three Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, two Hurricane Seed, ten Cecilia, and 15 Slime Condensate. Ascension to level three requires 60,000 Mora, six Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, four Hurricane Seed, 20 Cecilia, and 12 Slime Secretions.

requires 60,000 Mora, six Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, four Hurricane Seed, 20 Cecilia, and 12 Slime Secretions. Ascension to level four requires 80,000 Mora, three Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, eight Hurricane Seed, 30 Cecilia, and 18 Slime Secretions.

requires 80,000 Mora, three Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, eight Hurricane Seed, 30 Cecilia, and 18 Slime Secretions. Ascension to level five requires 100,000 Mora, six Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, 12 Hurricane Seed, 45 Cecilia, and 12 Slime Concentrate.

requires 100,000 Mora, six Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, 12 Hurricane Seed, 45 Cecilia, and 12 Slime Concentrate. Ascension to level six requires 120,000 Mora, six Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone, 20 Hurricane Seed, 60 Cecilia, and 24 Slime Concentrate.

Talent Materials

One of the benefits of Venti being a character that was released early on in Genshin Impact’s release cycle is that the foes you need to face and the Domain you need to visit to upgrade his Talents are much easier to conquer than many of the newer ones. This is especially true for the many Slimes you will need to face, as these foes are extremely common and easy to fight.

To fully ascend all of Venti’s Talents, players need to take on Slimes and regularly visit the Forsaken Rift on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays for the different levels of Teachings of Ballad. Players will also need to take on the Dominator of Wolves in the Wolf of the North Challenge for Tail of Boreas.

Image via miHoYo

To fully upgrade all of Venti’s Talents, players need a total of 1,652,500 Mora, six Slime Condensate, 22 Slime Secretions, 31 Slime Concentrate, three Teachings of Ballad, 21 Guide to Ballad, 38 Philosophies of Ballad, six Tail of Boreas, and one Crown of Insight.

Image via miHoYo

Venti is currently available in the Genshin Impact banner “Ballad in Goblets” as the featured five-star with an increased drop rate. He likely won’t have a rerun for some time after this considering his last rerun was about one year ago, so any players hoping to recruit the Anemo bard to their team should wish on him within the next 18 days before the banner ends.