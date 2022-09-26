What time does Genshin Impact Update 3.1 release?

A desert expansion, three new characters, and so much more is nearly here.

Following the massive world expansion that arrived in the Version 3.0 Sumeru update of Genshin Impact, players have been exploring the Dendro region and all it has brought to the world of Teyvat. This update was so massive that players are likely nowhere near finished uncovering everything it incudes, and yet the next big update for Genshin Impact is already almost here.

Version 3.1 of Genshin Impact is titled “King Deshret and the Three Magi” and is a surprisingly large update considering how soon after the Sumeru update it follows. This update will introduce three new characters, who are the long-awaited five-star Electro Polarm character Cyno, the five-star Hydro Sword character Nilou, and the controversial four-star Hydro Polearm character Candace.

This update also promises an Archon main story continuation teased to feature highly anticipated Fatui Harbinger lore based on the trailer and official artwork. Players will also get to take on an array of new bosses, claim various powerful weaponry, and participate in a plethora of exciting events throughout the duration of the Version 3.1 update.

The Version 3.1 update will feature the second anniversary of Genshin Impact and players will thus receive some special rewards to mark this momentous occasion. Sumeru will also expand outwards during Version 3.1 to include a desert region unlike anything featured in Genshin thus far loaded with new puzzles, foes, areas, and other additions for players to explore.

With all that is to come, there is no shortage of content for players to delve into when the Version 3.1 update of Genshin Impact goes live. Thus, players will likely want to know when exactly the maintenance period for the new update will end so that they can return to Teyvat and begin playing all of the new content as soon as possible.

Genshin Impact 3.1 release time

The Genshin Impact 3.1 “King Deshret and the Three Magi” update will release either on Sept. 27 or Sept. 28 depending on where you live. The exact time it will release across each timezone is as follows.