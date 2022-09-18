All new weapons and their effects in Genshin Impact version 3.1

As with each new patch in Genshin Impact, the game’s upcoming version 3.1 will introduce new events, characters, quests, and items for players to indulge in.

Among these new additions is a handful of new weapons being added directly to the weapon Wish, two of which will be featured on separate five-star featured banners. These new five-star weapons are attributed to two of the characters that have been introduced to the world of Teyvat via the first part of the Sumeru Archon Quest, and the part that will be introduced with the version on Sept. 28.

While the four-star weapons will be available in the permanent Wish, the five-star event-exclusive weapons will not be available until their respective character banners re-run. The Staff of Scarlet Sands weapon Wish will run alongside Cyno’s featured Wish, while the Key of Khaj-Nisut will appear later on with Nilou’s featured Wish.

Staff of the Scarlet Sands – Five-star Polearm

Screengrab via hoYoverse

Cyno’s signature weapon, the Staff of Scarlet Sands, will be released alongside his character banner as part of the first Wishes in version 3.1.

44.24 attack granted at level one, 541.83 at max level

9.6 percent bonus critical hit rate at level one, 44.1-percent at max level

Uses Oasis Garden’s Reminiscence tree items, Chaos Storage tree items, and Fungal Spores tree items for ascension

Effect (base): The equipping character gains 52 percent of their Elemental Mastery as bonus attack. When an Elemental Skill hits opponents, the Dream of the Scarlet Sands effect will be gained for 10 seconds. The equipping character will gain 28-percent of their Elemental Mastery as bonus attack. Max three stacks.

Key of Khaj-Nisut – Five-star Sword

Screengrab via hoYoverse

This sword is known to be wielded by Nilou, who players got to know very well in the first part of Sumeru’s Archon Quest. It will not be available in the featured Wish pool until the second phase of the event, which will debut Nilou into the character Wish and feature a rerun of five-star Geo character, Albedo.

44.34 attack granted at level one, 541.83 at max level

14.4 percent bonus HP at level one, 66.15 percent at max level

Uses Talisman of Forest Dew tree items, Damaged Prism tree items, and Faded Red Satin tree items for ascension

Effect (base): HP increased by 20 percent. When an Elemental Skill hits opponents, you gain the Grand Hymn effect for 20 seconds. This effect increases the equipping character’s Elemental Mastery by 0.12 percent of their Max HP. This effect can trigger once every 0.3 seconds. Max three stacks. When this effect gains three stacks, or when the third stack’s duration is refreshed, the Elemental Mastery of all nearby party members will be increased by 0.2 percent of the equipping character’s max HP for 20 seconds.

Makhaira Aquamarine – Four-star Claymore

Screengrab via hoYoverse

Stats, effects, and ascension materials will be added as that information becomes available.

Xiphos’ Moonlight – Four-star Sword

Screengrab via hoYoverse

Stats, effects, and ascension materials will be added as that information becomes available.

Missive Windspear – Four-star Polearm

This new polearm, while being added to Wishes, will also be a reward for players in the upcoming “Of Ballads and Brews” event that can be obtained with the event currency. Only one copy can be obtained in this way.

Stats, effects, and ascension materials will be added as that information becomes available.

Wandering Evenstar – Four-star Catalyst

Screengrab via hoYoverse

Stats, effects, and ascension materials will be added as that information becomes available.

Genshin Impact’s version 3.1: “King Deshret and the Three Magi” will be available for players on PC, mobile, or PlayStation 4/5 starting Sept. 28, featuring more of the Sumeru Archon Quest to traverse.