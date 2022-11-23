Those lucky enough to have obtained the five-star Hydro Bow character Tartaglia, also known as “Childe,” in either his Version 3.2 rerun or a previous Genshin Impact update have quite a formidable force on their hands. Unlocking the Fatui Harbinger’s true potential, however, requires farming all of Tartaglia’s required talent and ascension materials, which can be a rather laborious task.

Image via miHoYo

Related: Genshin Impact unveils all Fatui Harbingers in storyline teaser

In comparison to characters that have been released later on in Genshin Impact, most of Tartaglia’s materials are quite easy to gather. This means that what players will need most when working towards leveling up the Hydro archer is simply patience and strategy as they traverse around Teyvat to gather his required resources.

Tartaglia (Childe) farming guide in Genshin Impact

While five-star characters do start off much better than any four-stars, they won’t truly shine on the battlefield until they have been leveled up. In Genshin Impact, this means that players will need to specifically focus on ascending characters’ level to 90 and leveling up each of their distinctive talents.

All Ascension Materials for Tartaglia (Childe) in Genshin Impact

All characters that players attain start off at Ascension level zero. Players will then need to gather a select group of materials that differ for each unique character to ascend them and thus raise their statistics overall.

Image via miHoYo

For Tartaglia, players will need to accumulate a total of 420,000 Mora, 46 Cleansing Heart, one Varunada Lazurite Sliver, nine Varunada Lazurite Fragment, nine Varunada Lazurite Chunk, six Varunada Lazurite Gemstone, 168 Starconch, 18 Recruit’s Insignia, 30 Sergeant’s Insignia, and 36 Lieutenant’s Insignia. This sounds like quite a lot, but these massive numbers can be broken down over time for each individual ascension level.

Ascension to level one: Players will need to gather 20,000 Mora, one Varunada Lazurite Sliver, three Starconch, and three Recruit’s Insignia.

Players will need to gather 20,000 Mora, one Varunada Lazurite Sliver, three Starconch, and three Recruit’s Insignia. Ascension to level two: Players will need to gather 40,000 Mora, three Varunada Lazurite Fragment, two Cleansing Heart, 10 Starconch, and 15 Recruit’s Insignia.

Players will need to gather 40,000 Mora, three Varunada Lazurite Fragment, two Cleansing Heart, 10 Starconch, and 15 Recruit’s Insignia. Ascension to level three: Players will need to gather 60,000 Mora, six Varunada Lazurite Fragment, four Cleansing Heart, 20 Starconch, and 12 Sergeant’s Insignia.

Players will need to gather 60,000 Mora, six Varunada Lazurite Fragment, four Cleansing Heart, 20 Starconch, and 12 Sergeant’s Insignia. Ascension to level four: Players will need to gather 80,000 Mora, three Varunada Lazurite Chunk, eight Cleansing Heart, 30 Starconch, and 18 Sergeant’s Insignia.

Players will need to gather 80,000 Mora, three Varunada Lazurite Chunk, eight Cleansing Heart, 30 Starconch, and 18 Sergeant’s Insignia. Ascension to level five: Players will need to gather 100,000 Mora, six Varunada Lazurite Chunk, 12 Cleansing Heart, 45 Starconch, and 12 Lieutenant’s Insignia.

Players will need to gather 100,000 Mora, six Varunada Lazurite Chunk, 12 Cleansing Heart, 45 Starconch, and 12 Lieutenant’s Insignia. Ascension to level six: Players will need to gather 120,000 Mora, six Varunada Lazurite Gemstone, 20 Cleansing Heart, 60 Starconch, and 24 Lieutenant’s Insignia.

Image via miHoYo

Where to get Varunada Lazurite in Genshin Impact

Each of the seven element types in Genshin Impact is accompanied by many unique aspects specific to the element itself. This includes bigger features like the massive regions of Teyvat that are each dedicated to one of the element types and smaller features like the gems representative of each element type.

The Hydro version of the precious gems required to ascend characters is called Varunada Lazurite and comes in four different rarity types:

Varunada Lazurite Sliver: Varunada Lazurite Sliver is the two-star rarity version of this Ascension Material.

Varunada Lazurite Sliver is the two-star rarity version of this Ascension Material. Varunada Lazurite Fragment: Varunada Lazurite Fragment is the three-star rarity version of this Ascension Material.

Varunada Lazurite Fragment is the three-star rarity version of this Ascension Material. Varunada Lazurite Chunk: Varunada Lazurite Chunk is the four-star rarity version of this Ascension Material.

Varunada Lazurite Chunk is the four-star rarity version of this Ascension Material. Varunada Lazurite Gemstone: Varunada Lazurite Gemstone is the five-star rarity version of this Ascension Material.

Image via miHoYo

Every character who has a Vision of the Hydro element will require a plethora of Varunada Lazurite for Ascension. Fortunately, Varunada Lazurite can be obtained in many different ways.

Normal and Weekly bosses: Players can obtain this material by taking on different foes across Teyvat. Normal bosses: Varunada Lazurite can be obtained from Aeonblight Drake, Hydro Hypostasis, Primo Geovishap, and Rhodeia of Loch. Weekly bosses: Varunada Lazurite can be obtained from Beneath the Dragon-Queller (Azhdaha), Confront Stormterror (Dvalin), Enter the Golden House (Tartaglia/Childe), and Joururi Workshop (Scaramouche).

Players can obtain this material by taking on different foes across Teyvat. Alchemy: Players struggling to obtain the Hydro gem can convert other gems into Varunada Lazurite by utilizing the Alchemy function at any crafting station. Players will also need to use Dust of Azoth alongside the gem for the transformation to be successful.

Players struggling to obtain the Hydro gem can convert other gems into Varunada Lazurite by utilizing the Alchemy function at any crafting station. Players will also need to use Dust of Azoth alongside the gem for the transformation to be successful. Crafting: At any crafting station, players can combine any of the lower levels of Varunada Lazurite to craft the other higher versions of it.

At any crafting station, players can combine any of the lower levels of Varunada Lazurite to craft the other higher versions of it. Souvenir Shops: Players can spend their Sigils, which are earned from exploring the regions of Teyvat, at either the Souvenir Shop in Mondstadt or the Souvenir Shop in Liyue for Varunada Lazurite. The Mondstadt shop takes Anemo Sigils and is run by Marjorie while the Liyue shop takes Geo Sigils and is run by Xingxi.

Players can spend their Sigils, which are earned from exploring the regions of Teyvat, at either the Souvenir Shop in Mondstadt or the Souvenir Shop in Liyue for Varunada Lazurite. The Mondstadt shop takes Anemo Sigils and is run by Marjorie while the Liyue shop takes Geo Sigils and is run by Xingxi. Commission bonus rewards: The Adventurer’s Guild tasks players to complete four commissions on a daily basis and rewards them with precious Primogems and other loot for doing so. Players who complete all of the daily commissions and talk to Katheryne to claim their rewards will receive two bonus rewards. The two bonus rewards are randomly selected from a pool of character Ascension Materials, which means that there is a chance they could be Varunada Lazurite on any given day.

The Adventurer’s Guild tasks players to complete four commissions on a daily basis and rewards them with precious Primogems and other loot for doing so. Players who complete all of the daily commissions and talk to Katheryne to claim their rewards will receive two bonus rewards. The two bonus rewards are randomly selected from a pool of character Ascension Materials, which means that there is a chance they could be Varunada Lazurite on any given day. Parametric Transformer: The unique Parametric Transformer device converts the materials that are put into it to something else. This device can be obtained by completing the “Tianqiu Treasure Trail” world quest. Players who have gained this gadget can input resources into it and will thus receive rewards from a random pool of items which does include the Varunada Lazurite set.

The unique Parametric Transformer device converts the materials that are put into it to something else. This device can be obtained by completing the “Tianqiu Treasure Trail” world quest. Players who have gained this gadget can input resources into it and will thus receive rewards from a random pool of items which does include the Varunada Lazurite set. Special events: The world of Teyvat is always loaded with activities for players to complete, but miHoYo also takes the game further by always introducing limited-time events. These events ask players to engage in various activities to receive bountiful rewards. Most of the events come with a unique event currency and shop loaded with rewards for players to choose from and all of the seven element gems appear in nearly every event shop. Thus, players can obtain Varunada Lazurite by participating in limited-time events.

Image via miHoYo

Where to get Cleansing Heart in Genshin Impact

Those hoping to ascend Tartaglia will need to take on the Rhodeia of Loch, which is a boss situated in Liyue. This foe is also known as the “Oceanid of Qingce” and is a Hydro enemy that will create Hydro entities for players to eliminate. Upon successfully defeating this boss, players can claim the Trounce Domain to obtain varying amounts of Cleansing Heart.

Where to get Starconch in Genshin Impact

Players can only find Starconch around the Geo region of Liyue. As might be expected of a shell, it can be found around the beaches and shores of the region.

The small islands of Guyun Stone Forest are the best farming location for players seeking to obtain a lot of this resource at once. The best method of gathering Starconch at this spot is to circle around each island before moving to the next one.

Image via Teyvat Interactive Map

Another spot loaded with Starconch is the area around Yaoguang Shoal to the edges of Dragonspine. This area is a great farming location because the water between the Yaoguang Shoal area is shallow and thus walkable which means that players can traverse around collecting Starconch with ease.

Image via Teyvat Interactive Map

The coast to the east of Luhua pool and south of Guili Plains is an easy route that allows players to simply follow the coastline while collecting many Starconch.

Image via Teyvat Interactive Map

Where to get Insignia in Genshin Impact

The Insignia Ascension material comes in three different rarity types:

Recruit’s Insignia: Recruit’s Insignia is the one-star version of this material.

Recruit’s Insignia is the one-star version of this material. Sergeant’s Insignia: Sergeant’s Insignia is the two-star version of this material.

Sergeant’s Insignia is the two-star version of this material. Lieutenant’s Insignia: Lieutenant’s Insignia is the three-star version of this material.

All three levels can be obtained by taking on any kind of Fatui Skirmisher, Fatui Cicin Mage, or Fatui Agent. While many enemies that other characters require loot from are only found in one specific region of Teyvat, these foes can be found across all of Teyvat.

One concentrated area of these foes that is perfect for farming the various levels of Insignia is Koseki Village in Inazuma.

Image via Teyvat Interactive Map

The area around and in Dragonspine in Mondstadt is another solid area to farm many of these foes at once.

Image via Teyvat Interactive Map

Players seeking to farm more of the various levels of Insignia can also utilize the tracking function in their Adventurer’s Journal to be continuously routed to wherever the next nearest one is.

All Talent Materials for Tartaglia (Childe) in Genshin Impact

To fully raise any one of Tartaglia’s talents, players will need 1,652,500 Mora, six Recruit’s Insignia, 22 Sergeant’s Insignia, 31 Lieutenant’s Insignia, three Teachings of Freedom, 21 Guide to Freedom, 38 Philosophies of Freedom, six Shard of a Foul Legacy, and one Crown of Insight.

Image via miHoYo

Where to get Teachings of Freedom in Genshin Impact

All levels of Teachings of Freedom can be obtained from the Forsaken Rift Domain in Mondstadt. It’s only available as a featured resource on Sundays, Mondays, and Thursdays so players must visit it during these days, however.

Where to get Shard of a Foul Legacy in Genshin Impact

As ironic as it seems, players must face the boss version of Tartaglia in the Trounce Domain “Enter the Golden House” challenge to level up the talents of their playable version of the Hydro character. After defeating Tartaglia in battle, players who claim the Trounce Blossom may receive the Shard of a Foul Legacy as a reward. Those struggling to obtain this material may instead create it by converting one Tusk of Monoceros Caeli or one Shadow of the Warrior into a Shard of a Foul Legacy by combining either with a Dream Solvent at any crafting station.

Image via miHoYo

Where to get Crown of Insight in Genshin Impact

The hardest resource to obtain in Teyvat is the Crown of Insight, which has only been an attainable resource a total of 28 times as of Nov. 2022.