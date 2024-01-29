Genshin Impact early Patch 4.4 notes: All changes, banners, and events

The Lunar New Year will bring a lot of festivities.

Genshin Impact Patch 4.4 is coming on Jan. 31, introducing the Lunar New Year event and several new characters.

The new update will come with some generous awards, so don’t miss out on all the Genshin Impact fun.

HoYoverse usually hosts events with bountiful rewards around the Lunar New Year because the Lantern Rite is always an ambitious event. This year will be no exception.

Here are the early patch notes for Genshin Impact’s 4.4 update, Vibrant Harriers Aloft in Spring Breeze.

Genshin Impact early Patch 4.4 notes

Gaming is coming for memes. Image via HoYoverse

Lots of changes are coming with Patch 4.4, but the definitive patch notes have yet to be revealed by the developer. For now, a dedicated web page and various posts have hinted at everything joining the upcoming update.

New characters

Xianyun Arrives on Jan. 31 in the banner. She’s a five-star Anemo character with healing abilities. She will be available until Feb. 21. Her Story Quest, Grus Serena, will also be available with the update. You need to be at least Adventure Rank 40 to take it.

Gaming The four-star Pyro character also arrives on Jan. 31. He will be available until Feb. 21.



Banners (Phase One and Two) and Shop

This might be strong. Image via HoYoverse

The first phase will see Gaming and Xianyun come to the game, but the other featured five-star character, alongside Xianyun, will be Nahida.

The featured weapon is the Catalyst Crane’s Echoing Call, dedicated to Xianyun’s use. It can also be equipped on the Wanderer, Heizou, and Sucrose. It boosts Plunging Attacks, making it perfect for the Wanderer.

The second phase will begin on Feb. 21 and will exclusively feature reruns. The featured characters will be Yae Miko and Xiao.

In the shop, you’ll also be able to purchase discounted outfits:

Shenhe‘s Frostflower Dew: 1,350 Genesis Crystals instead of 1,680

Ganyu‘s Twilight Blossom: 1,350 Genesis Crystals instead of 1,680

New events

Lunar New Year event: Lantern Rite Begins on Jan. 31 and ends on Feb. 20. Similarly to previous years, players can choose a free four-star character from Liyue. You can earn a free Xingqiu outfit and Crown of Insight by completing the Hustle and Bustle event quest.

Daily log-in rewards From Feb. 3 to 18, you can get up to 10 free Intertwined Fate, used for Wishes.

TCG Event

New TCG cards

Switch up Characters. Edit by Dot Esports

Fans of the TCG game mode are in for a treat because Patch 4.4 will be quite significant. It’ll likely make waves in the meta, with Equipment, Support, and Character cards from several Elements.

Thoma’s Character Card and Talent Card

Sayu’s Character and Talent Card

Cryo Hypostasis’ Character and Talent Card

Millennial Pearl Seahorse’s Character and Talent Card

Two Equipment Cards: Sapwood Blade and Veteran’s Visage

Two Support Cards: Jeht, Silver and Melus

Three Event Cards: Matsutake Meat Rolls, Machine Assembly Line, Sunyata Flower

In addition to new cards, a slew of balance changes will shake up popular strategies in the game mode. They will adjust the Event Card In Every House a Stove, Equipment Card Vourukasha’s Glow, and the Thunder Manifestation’s Character Card.

Exploration content

New Area: Lithic Oath in Chenyu, in Liyue.

New Boss: Solitary Suanni, for Xianyun’s Ascension.

Genshin Impact Patch 4.4 release date

Expect five hours of maintenance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Genshin Impact Patch 4.4 will release on Jan. 31, or a few hours before midnight in North America, depending on the length of the maintenance. It will start on Jan. 30 at 6pm CT.

The developer expects it to last for five hours, and players will get 60 Primogems offered for each hour of maintenance (so probably around 300).

You can already pre-download the update by launching the client. The button will appear on the left of the Play button. On PC, the update requires around 9 GB of storage space.