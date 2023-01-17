Xiao farming guide: Best ways to farm Xiao level up, talent, and ascension materials for Genshin Impact 3.4

Xiao is an Anemo-wielding character who features one of the most complex playstyles in Genshin Impact. Initially released in January 2021, he’s returning to the game with the Patch 3.4 two years later.

Here’s what you need to know to get the five-star character to the maximal level, if you’re planning on pulling him from banners, whether it’s level-up materials, talent resources, and more.

If you’re looking to strengthen the character so he can cleanse all lands from evil, here’s a guide on his best build.

Xiao farming guide in Genshin Impact

Players need XP books to get the character to the maximal level and will then have to collect specific materials to Ascend him and allow him to get to higher levels.

Those materials are usually monster drops, as well as one particular boss drop, and a regional resources limited in numbers. Those regional resources usually respawn within a few days, which limits how many ascensions you can do for a character in a short time.

All Ascension Materials for Xiao in Genshin Impact

Across all character Ascension levels, players will need a total of 420,000 Mora, 46 Juvenile Jades, nine Vayuda Turquoise Fragments and Chunks, one Vayuda Turquoise Silver, and six Gemstones. It’ll also require 168 Qingxin and Slime materials: 18 Condensate, 30 Secretions, and 36 Concentrate.

You can begin farming those right now if you haven’t already, if you’re preparing to pull for Xiao. Here are the Ascension materials required for each level decade:

Ascension to level 40: Players will need to gather 20,000 Mora, one Vayuda Turquoise Sliver, three Qingxin, and Slime Condensate.

Ascension to level 50: Players will need to gather 40,000 Mora, three Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, two Juvenile Jades, 10 Qingxin, and 15 Slime Condensate.

Ascension to level 60: Players will need to gather 60,000 Mora, six Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, four Juvenile Jades, 20 Qingxin, and 12 Slime Secretions.

Ascension to level 70: Players will need to gather 80,000 Mora, three Vayuda Turquoise Chunks, eight Juvenile Jades, 30 Qingxin, and 18 Slime Secretions.

Ascension to level 80: Players will need to gather 100,000 Mora, six Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, 12 Juvenile Jades, 45 Qingxin, and 12 Slime Concentrate.

Ascension to level 90: Players will need to gather 120,000 Mora, six Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone, 20 Juvenile Jades, 60 Qingxin, and 24 Slime Concentrate.

Where to get Vayuda Turquoise materials in Genshin Impact

Elemental materials are dropped by various bosses in the game. They have different rarities, and you can craft the lower rarities to get a few high-rarity items instead. You can also convert other element fragments to Anemo ones using Dust of Azoth in the table of Alchemy, but you’ll have to spend precious Stardust.

To farm those materials, you can either clear bosses of the Anemo element (such as Mondtasdt’s Anemo Hypostasis), other world bosses, or weekly bosses.

It all depends on whether you need those materials in particular, because Anemo bosses only drop those fragments, or if you’re also interested in other materials rewarded by killing other bosses, which give randomized element materials.

Where to get Qingxin in Genshin Impact

Qingxin is a special white flower that’s mainly found on the peaks of Liyue mountains. Here are some spots where you can find those flowers, marked by white circles on the map below.

You can also plant Qingxin seeds in your Serenitea Pot to accelerate the process. They’re sold for Realm Currency by Tubby. To plant them, you’ll need to craft the corresponding Furnishing, however.

Where to get Slime materials in Genshin Impact

Slimes are fortunately among the most common monsters found in Mondstadt and Liyue regions. You’ll find there is no shortage of them.

If you want to know about ways to get to clear those Slimes more often as part of your other activities in the game, you can set your Daily Commissions in Mondstadt. You can also farm chests from those two regions, as you’ll encounter them on your way, too.

Where to get Juvenile Jades in Genshin Impact

There is only one way to get Juvenile Jades: clearing the Primo Geovishap boss. He’s located West of the Tianqiu Valley, in Liyue. To access him, you must take passages carved into cliffs. The boss isn’t hard to defeat, but you’ll need a shield character to clear him easier, such as Noelle.

All Talent Materials for Alhaitham in Genshin Impact

Talents improve the overall effectiveness of specific character abilities once ascended. You might not consider increasing Talents at the start, but it’s key to increase a character’s strength.

To raise all Xiao’s Talents to the maximum, you’ll need 1,652,500 Mora; three Teachings of Prosperity, 21 Guides to Prosperity, 38 Philosophies of Prosperity, six Slime Condensate, 22 Slime Secretions, 31 Slime Concentrate, one Crown of Insight, and six Shadows of the Warrior.

Where to get Prosperity items in Genshin Impact

Those can be obtained from a particular Domain. They can also be crafted to switch them to the rarity you want on the Alchemy table.

The Domain to get those is named “Altar of Flames,” which is a sub-category of the Taishan Mansion, and is available on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays. Fortunately, you can get those from various other ways, such as participating at events, and opening chests.

Where to get a Crown of Insight in Genshin Impact

This is the most difficult item to get among all Talent level-up materials, and it’s only used to get those to the highest level. Use those carefully, for characters you’re certain to put in your best team.

You can get only 29 of them in the game, so you’ll have to make choices in any case. Here are the ways to collect those:

One is obtained by raising the Frostbering Tree to level 11.

Five can be earned by upgrading the Sacred Sakura Tree to levels five, 15, 25, 35, and 45 in Inazuma.

One can be gained by upgrading the Lumenstone Adjuvant to level four in The Chasm.

Three can be rewarded by raising the Tree of Dreams to levels five, 15, and 25 in Sumeru.

More are also added periodically through time-limited events.

Where to get Shadows of the Warrior items in Genshin Impact

This is a unique reward from Weekly bosses. You have to ways to obtain them. The first one is to kill “Enter the Golden House” weekly boss, which is Liyue’s Childe boss. The second way is to convert another item obtained via this boss using the Alchemy table. You’ll also need one Dream Solvent to craft the conversion.