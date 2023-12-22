What are Xianyun’s abilities and weapon in Genshin Impact?

Xianyun has been officially announced by HoYoverse as the next Anemo character to release in Genshin Impact on Dec. 18. She’s the human form of Liyue’s Cloud Retainer, who accompanies players throughout the story.

Her announcement received an overwhelmingly warm welcome from the community, on Twitter and Reddit. Her popularity is due to her lore: Xianyun is the human form of the adeptus Cloud Retainer, who took part in many quests from the Liyue region. Players have already interacted with her before. She was seen only once in her human form, and her becoming a playable character was sure a surprise.

Xianyun will release alongside Genshin‘s Patch 4.4, which is planned for around early February next year. Although some information on her background and element were revealed, the rest remains shrouded in mystery—but leakers have found some more to nibble. Here is what we know on Xianyun’s weapon and ability kit in Genshin Impact.

Leaked abilities and weapon of Genshin Impact‘s Xianyun

Her human form was shown in a trailer from January, 2023. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the time of writing, Xianyun’s weapon and ability kit have yet to be revealed by the developer. But leaks have given more information on the matter—although they’re subject to changes and unconfirmed.

According to those leaks, Xianyun will be a five-star character, which isn’t surprising based on how important her role is in the Archon quests.

The Chinese-speaking leaker FouL has shared her ability kit. They’ve been revealing accurate information from early builds numerous times before, including how the Cloud Retainer would become playable. According to them, she’s a Catalyst user with the following ability kit:

Elemental Skill Makes her jump and enter an altered state where she can perform the “Stairway to Sky” technique up to three times. When using the technique, Xianyun deals damage in a shockwave. It gets bigger with each use. This technique can only be performed on the ground for the first time, and is stronger than when used mid-air.

Elemental Burst Heals the entire team over time and deals AoE Anemo damage to enemies. A mechanism will follow the active character on the field and heal allies for a certain amount of time. The character on the field also receives a jump buff.



Based on those elements, Xianyun is going to be a powerful off-field support. Her Ultimate would be very strong when paired with a character such as Xiao due to the jump buff it grants, or with any other melee or Anemo character. Still, those elements are subject to changes.