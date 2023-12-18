Genshin Impact just introduced 2 new characters, and one has endless meme potential

HoYoverse once again proved it knows what it’s doing when it comes to creating new characters. Newly announced Genshin Impact characters bring a long-awaited addition to the roster and lots of memes.

On Dec. 18, HoYoverse officially announced two new characters coming to Genshin Impact and one of them instantly drew fans’ attention with his name. This transport guard and a street performer in Liyue Harbor goes by the name “Gaming.”

Several fans highlighted it’s a Cantonese name, and others mentioned possible native variations of the name including “Jiaming,” “Ga-Ming,” and “Ka Ming.” But we all know HoYoverse saw the opportunity here with the name and took it, especially since Honkai: Star Rail is about to get a character named Dr. Ratio.

Genshin fans already realized this character will be a source of many memes because of the name. “I am imagining him walking up to us and saying I am Gaming and we just say ‘same’,” one player wrote on Reddit while the rest of the comments were filled with “I’m Gaming,” lines. So yes, it’s gaming time.

The second character announced along with Gaming was Xianyun, also known as Cloud Retainer but in her human form. She’s been in the game since the early Liyue Archon Quests, and we’ve seen her human form teased before, but now she’ll finally be added to the game as a playable character.

Xianyun’s description was not left without things to joke about as well. According to the description, it seems she’ll be joining her fellow adepti in the city of Liyue Harbor as a “talkative new neighbor.” A few fans said Xianyun resembles the gossiping type of person, which sounds particularly true since she would often tell stories about other characters like Ganyu in their younger days, often embarrassing them. And if Xianyun is as talkative as they say, Ganyu will indeed have to move to another nation in a few days.

Both characters are supposed to arrive in version 4.4 of Genshin Impact following the standard pattern of character announcement and release. While we don’t know many details about the update, it should take place during the annual Lantern Rite Festival, which means we’ll likely be heading back to Liyue for a major event and hopefully a good chunk of story.