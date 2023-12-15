Honkai: Star Rail players are about to get a 5-star character completely for free

It has been a fantastic year for Honkai: Star Rail, which has won multiple accolades, including The Game Awards Best Mobile Game of 2023. So, in mid-January, miHoYo wants to give something back to the players that helped make it so popular: a free 5-star character.

The character in question is the amusingly named Dr. Ratio, an Imaginery-type that follows the Path of The Hunt. “Between the start of the Version 1.6 ‘Panta Rhei’ Event Warp (Dec. 27) and the end of Version 2.1, the Crew will be giving Dr. Ratio…via Mail,” explained the announcement posted Dec. 15 on X. “Thanks for your continuous support!” This does mean players must first unlock the mailbox before they can access this generous gift, a task completed following the Trailblaze Mission: The Blue—A Moment of Peace.

Star Rail’s The Game Awards victory was celebrated initially with a 1600 Stellar Jade distribution on Dec. 9. Image via miHoYo

Star Rail, as a live service, has been incredibly kind to its fans since its initial release in April. Stellar Jade, the game’s primary currency, is never too far away and easily saveable as you play through the game for the very first time. Every new version has also brought with it 10 free Premium Star Rail Passes, the tickets required to activate the aforementioned Event Warps. “Giving a free 5-star in less than a year was not in my predictions,” confessed one user on Reddit in response to the news; Genshin Impact has nowhere near as many gifts to enjoy month-to-month.

Yet, the news keeps getting better for players. As revealed in the Version 1.6 Special Programme, the 4-star character Lynx is also being given away for free as part of the incoming Pure Fiction stages—a new running mate to the challenging Memory of Chaos rounds that offer crucial Stellar Jade pickups. Admittedly, you have to do a bit of work for Lynx by completing the second stage of Pure Fiction, but this shouldn’t be too hard a task.

While undoubtedly the most lucrative giveaway miHoYo has provided thus far, it is not the first opportunity to earn a 5-star character free of charge. The main protagonist, known as the Trailblazer, is a 5-star in their own right and can currently switch between the Paths of Destruction and Preservation. Star Rail’s Regular Warp also guarantees at least one free 5-star. Reaching 300 pulls nets you a choice of the Version 1.0 stock, while Pity ensures that players get at least three opportunities to pull 5-star characters.

There has never been a better time to hop into the game.