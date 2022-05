Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words with ‘R’ and ‘T’ in them

Wordle is a game that unites many players with the task of discovering a secret word every day. The ease with which players can post their results without spoilers on social media started a great movement in which everyone shares how they managed to arrive at the correct answer.

Every day, a new word is drawn for everyone to discover, and those who don’t can say goodbye to their winning streak. Winning can be more important to some than others, like people who compete with friends to see who can win with the fewest guesses, or those who like to show off their winning streak on social media. Either way, winning is always the best result, even if losing doesn’t mean much to you.

You can look up some of the best strategies for playing Wordle, and if the game is already easy for you, you can try out some variations of it that have emerged over time, including Absurdle, a much more difficult version in which the game is against you. Even so, there are possible ways to make it easier.

Difficulties getting to the right Wordle answer are common, and a little help can make a big difference. When you’ve used half of your attempts and only found out that the secret word of the day has the letters “R” and “T”, but you don’t know their positions, here are some five-letter words with “R” and “T”, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with “R” and “T” in them to try on Wordle

ABORT

ACTOR

AFRIT

AFTER

AIRTH

AIRTS

ALERT

ALTAR

ALTER

AMORT

AMRIT

ANTRA

ANTRE

AORTA

APART

APORT

APTER

ARETE

ARGOT

ARHAT

ARMET

ARTAL

ARTEL

ARTSY

ASTER

ASTIR

ATRIA

ATRIP

ATTAR

AVERT

BERET

BERTH

BIRTH

BITER

BLURT

BOART

BORTS

BORTY

BORTZ

BRACT

BRANT

BRATS

BRENT

BRITH

BRITS

BRITT

BROTH

BRUIT

BRUNT

BRUTE

BRUTS

BURET

BURNT

BURST

CARAT

CARET

CARTE

CARTS

CATER

CERTS

CHART

CHERT

CITER

COURT

CRAFT

CRATE

CREPT

CREST

CRITS

CROFT

CRUET

CRUFT

CRUST

CRWTH

CRYPT

CURET

CURST

CUTER

DARTS

DATER

DERAT

DETER

DIRTS

DIRTY

DORTY

DOTER

DRAFT

DRATS

DREST

DRIFT

DRIPT

DROIT

DROPT

DURST

EARTH

EATER

EGRET

ENTER

ENTRY

ERECT

ERGOT

ERUCT

ERUPT

ESTER

ETHER

EVERT

EXERT

EXTRA

FETOR

FIRST

FIRTH

FLIRT

FORTE

FORTH

FORTS

FORTY

FRATS

FRETS

FRITH

FRITS

FRITT

FRITZ

FRONT

FROST

FROTH

FRUIT

GARTH

GATER

GATOR

GIRTH

GIRTS

GRAFT

GRANT

GRATE

GREAT

GREET

GRIFT

GRIOT

GRIPT

GRIST

GRITH

GRITS

GROAT

GROTS

GROUT

GRUNT

HARTS

HATER

HEART

HERTZ

HORST

HURST

HURTS

INERT

INTER

INTRO

IRATE

ITHER

JURAT

KARAT

KARST

KARTS

KITER

KORAT

KRAFT

KRAIT

KRAUT

KURTA

LARNT

LATER

LIROT

LITER

LITRE

LYART

MARTS

MATER

MERIT

METER

METRE

METRO

MIRTH

MITER

MITRE

MORTS

MOTOR

MUTER

NERTS

NERTZ

NITER

NITRE

NITRO

NORTH

NOTER

OATER

OFTER

ORATE

ORBIT

ORTHO

OTHER

OTTAR

OTTER

OUTER

OUTRE

OUTRO

OVERT

OXTER

PARTS

PARTY

PATER

PEART

PETER

PORTS

PRATE

PRATS

PREST

PRINT

PROST

PRUTA

PURTY

QUART

QUIRT

RABAT

RAFTS

RAITA

RAMET

RANTS

RATAL

RATAN

RATCH

RATED

RATEL

RATER

RATES

RATHE

RATIO

RATOS

RATTY

REACT

REATA

REBUT

RECIT

RECTA

RECTI

RECTO

RECUT

REEST

REFIT

RELET

RELIT

REMET

REMIT

RENTE

RENTS

REPOT

RESAT

RESET

RESIT

RESTS

RETAG

RETAX

RETCH

RETEM

RETIA

RETIE

RETRO

RETRY

REVET

REWET

RHYTA

RIANT

RIATA

RIFTS

RIGHT

RIOTS

RITES

RITZY

RIVET

ROAST

ROBOT

ROOST

ROOTS

ROOTY

ROSET

ROSTI

ROTAS

ROTCH

ROTES

ROTIS

ROTLS

ROTOR

ROTOS

ROTTE

ROUST

ROUTE

ROUTH

ROUTS

ROWTH

RUNTS

RUNTY

RUSTS

RUSTY

RUTHS

RUTIN

RUTTY

RYOTS

SATYR

SCART

SHIRT

SHORT

SITAR

SKIRT

SKORT

SMART

SNORT

SORTS

SPIRT

SPORT

SPRAT

SPRIT

SPURT

STAIR

STARE

STARK

STARS

START

STEER

STERE

STERN

STIRK

STIRP

STIRS

STORE

STORK

STORM

STORY

STOUR

STRAP

STRAW

STRAY

STREP

STREW

STRIA

STRIP

STROP

STROW

STROY

STRUM

STRUT

STURT

SUTRA

SWART

TABER

TABOR

TAHRS

TAKER

TALAR

TALER

TAMER

TAPER

TAPIR

TARDO

TARDY

TARED

TARES

TARGA

TARGE

TARNS

TAROC

TAROK

TAROS

TAROT

TARPS

TARRE

TARRY

TARSI

TARTS

TARTY

TATAR

TATER

TAWER

TAXER

TAYRA

TEARS

TEARY

TELAR

TENOR

TERAI

TERCE

TERES

TERGA

TERMS

TERNE

TERNS

TERRA

TERRY

TERSE

TETRA

TETRI

THARM

THEIR

THERE

THERM

THIRD

THIRL

THORN

THORO

THORP

THRAW

THREE

THREW

THRIP

THROB

THROE

THROW

THRUM

THURL

TIARA

TIERS

TIGER

TILER

TIMER

TIRED

TIRES

TIRLS

TIROS

TITER

TITRE

TOKER

TOLAR

TONER

TOPER

TORAH

TORAS

TORCH

TORCS

TORES

TORIC

TORII

TOROS

TOROT

TORRS

TORSE

TORSI

TORSK

TORSO

TORTA

TORTE

TORTS

TORUS

TOTER

TOURS

TOWER

TOYER

TRACE

TRACK

TRACT

TRADE

TRAGI

TRAIK

TRAIL

TRAIN

TRAIT

TRAMP

TRAMS

TRANK

TRANQ

TRANS

TRAPS

TRAPT

TRASH

TRASS

TRAVE

TRAWL

TRAYF

TRAYS

TREAD

TREAT

TREED

TREEN

TREES

TREFA

TREKS

TREMS

TREND

TRESS

TRETS

TREWS

TREYF

TREYS

TRIAC

TRIAD

TRIAL

TRIBE

TRICE

TRICK

TRIED

TRIER

TRIES

TRIGO

TRIGS

TRIKE

TRILL

TRIMS

TRINE

TRIOL

TRIOS

TRIPE

TRIPS

TRITE

TROAK

TROCK

TRODE

TROGS

TROIS

TROKE

TROLL

TROMP

TRONA

TRONE

TROOP

TROOZ

TROPE

TROTH

TROTS

TROUT

TROVE

TROWS

TROYS

TRUCE

TRUCK

TRUED

TRUER

TRUES

TRUGS

TRULL

TRULY

TRUMP

TRUNK

TRUSS

TRUST

TRUTH

TRYMA

TRYST

TSARS

TUBER

TUMOR

TUNER

TURBO

TURFS

TURFY

TURKS

TURNS

TURPS

TURRS

TUTOR

TUYER

TWEER

TWERK

TWERP

TWIER

TWIRL

TWIRP

TWYER

TYERS

TYRED

TYRES

TYROS

TZARS

ULTRA

URATE

UTERI

UTTER

VERST

VERTS

VERTU

VIRTU

VOTER

WARTS

WARTY

WATER

WHORT

WORST

WORTH

WORTS

WRAPT

WRATH

WREST

WRIST

WRITE

WRITS

WROTE

WROTH

WURST

YIRTH

YURTA

YURTS

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle. Another good tip to guessing the correct word as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day, narrowing down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters, and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer, at least in most cases.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle.