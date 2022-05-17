Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words with ‘EI’ as the second, third letters

Wordle has become a popular way to start the day. The game picks a different five-letter word every day, and players need to guess it with no clues except the letters themselves. In a format inspired by the classic Mastermind, the letters change colors depending on where they are placed in the word, or if they are in the word at all.

On most days, it will be easy to find the answer to the puzzle. Most frequent players have found strategies they like, or even developed their own. One of the most popular among those strategies is to find all possible vowels first, using vowel-heavy words on your first guesses. And while that can be helpful, it can also leave you in tricky situations, like being stuck with one or two vowels and not knowing where to go from there.

If that is the case and all you found was “EI” as the second and third letters of the Wordle, we can help.

Five-letter words with “EI” as second and third letters to try on Wordle

BEIGE

BEIGY

BEING

CEIBA

CEILI

CEILS

DEICE

DEIFY

DEIGN

DEILS

DEISM

DEIST

DEITY

FEIGN

FEINT

FEIST

HEIGH

HEILS

HEIRS

HEIST

KEIRS

MEINY

NEIFS

NEIGH

NEIST

PEINS

PEISE

REIFS

REIFY

REIGN

REIKI

REINK

REINS

REIVE

SEIFS

SEINE

SEISE

SEISM

SEIZA

SEIZE

TEIID

TEIND

TEINS

VEILS

VEINS

VEINY

WEIGH

WEIRD

WEIRS

ZEINS

To narrow down the list above, the first thing you will need to do is cross-check any clues you have already found. If all you have is the “EI” combination, you can at least rule out any words with letters that came out gray on your first guess or guesses. Another useful tip is to avoid using plural forms unless you have a specific strategy behind it, because plural forms will never be the answer to the daily Wordle.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).