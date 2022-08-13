Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘ABE’

Over the first months of its release, Wordle quickly evolved into a worldwide phenomenon, inspiring several alternative versions and spin-offs in other languages. But the main game, now owned by the New York Times, still holds a place in players’ daily routines.

Part of the appeal is the simplicity. Each day, a new word is up, and you must guess it within six tries and 24 hours if you decide to do so. There are no clues to start, but each guess gives valuable information about the letters in the word and helps you get closer to the answer. That is why most of the favorite strategies among fans involve a good word, or combination of words, to start the game with as much information as possible.

But sometimes you might feel like you need some help after finding a few letters from the answer. Maybe no words come to mind that fit the criteria, or maybe there are too many of them. If today you found the sequence “ABE” at the beginning or middle of your word, check out the list below for some ideas.

Five-letter words with “ABE” to try on Wordle

ABEAM

ABELE

ABETS

BABEL

BABES

CABER

LABEL

MABES

NABES

SABED

SABER

SABES

TABER

TABES

The fact that you got to this list probably means that you found the “A,” the “B,” and the “E” together in the word, and the three of them came out green. If that is the case, you also know exactly where they are placed, which makes the actual list even shorter. And now, with that list in your hands, it is time to find out what the other two letters are.

Start by ruling out all the options with letters that came out gray to you before, and then analyze what remains to make your next guesses. But looking at the entire list, by far, the letter that appears the most frequently is “S.” It appears so frequently that it drastically reduces your options when it’s not present—and barely helps if it is present. Pay attention to the fact that it appears frequently at the end of plural words as well, because Wordle will never pick a plural form as the answer.

Several words also have repeated letters, including the “S” in one of them. That means your best choices will depend on the information you found on your own as well. But letters like “L,” “R,” and “T” also appear frequently and should be included among your next guesses.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).