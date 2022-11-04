Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘A,’ ‘O,’ and ‘U’

Finding the vowels first is one of the most popular Wordle strategies out there, and the idea is to choose one or two vowel-heavy words, with three or four vowels each, to start your guesses. If you’re lucky, at least a couple of boxes will turn yellow or green after that initial run, giving you at least an idea of what the word could be.

But sometimes, you might even find a few of those vowels and still have no clue what to guess next.

In case that happened to you today after the letters “A,” “O,” and “U” turned yellow or green, check out the list below to know all the possible words and what you can do to find the answer among them.

Five-letter words with “A,” “O,” and “U” to try on Wordle

ABOUT

AFOUL

ALOUD

AMOUR

AUDIO

AULOI

AULOS

AUTOS

BAYOU

BOYAU

COUTA

COYAU

DOUAR

DOULA

DOUMA

DOURA

FOUAT

GOURA

GUACO

GUANO

JOUAL

KOURA

LOUMA

MIAOU

MOHUA

NOYAU

OAKUM

OTAKU

OUIJA

OUMAS

OUPAS

OUTTA

PULAO

QUOAD

QUOTA

RAUPO

SAJOU

TATOU

TAUON

URAOS

Let’s be honest—it is extremely unlikely words like “OUIJA,” “MIAOU,” “AULOI,” and “AUDIO,” some favorites of the vowel strategy, are the answer to today’s Wordle. And even if it wasn’t, they are all completed by an “I” and one consonant, which is different for all four words. You might even have found this guide after starting your guesses with one of them.

So your next step should be looking for consonants instead. Though there are some repetitions, specifically with the letter “T,” which is also the most common on the list above, assume that both consonants are different. If you need a hand to decide which consonants to start from, the ones that appear most frequently after the “T” are “D,” “L,” “M,” “R,” and “S.” Others, namely “V,” “W,” “X,” and “Z,” do not appear at all.

After each guess, cross-check your findings with the words on the list and cross out the options that don’t fit your criteria anymore. That means words containing letters that came out gray, as well as those with placements that came out yellow in a previous guess. It should not take long to find what letters you’re missing and get the answer right.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).