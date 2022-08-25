Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘CLO’

Wordle is a game that has become so famous that it can be found almost anywhere.

Many other versions of the game were created due to its success and simplicity.

The most common is to advance to Dordle, Quordle, and even Octordle. All of them are versions with the same rules of the original Wordle, with the exception that players need to discover more than one word at a time.

This means each attempt counts for each word, and it is not possible to finish the game on the first attempt. Each of these games has a higher number of attempts than Wordle.

For fans of other games or media, several versions of Wordle have been created with the basic rules kept the same or very similar. In Yordle, players try to guess the name of the champions from League of Legends. Squirdle is for fans of the Pokémon franchise, and its players need to use information such as Pokémon generations, types, and sizes instead of their letters. Fortnite also has its own version, Fortle, and OWLEL is for Overwatch League fans. Versions for the Harry Potter and Marvel universes are also easily found online.

There were also creations inspired by Wordle, but different, such as Knotwords, a logic puzzle with words. It combines crossword, anagram, and sudoku elements in a simple design. With daily challenges and built-in options to share results, it’s a different option, but one that Wordle fans might like too.

And in case you still haven’t solved the Wordle of the day, after receiving only the information that the correct answer starts with ‘CLO’, here are some five-letter with ‘CLO’ at the beginning, sorted alphabetically to help you figure out the answer.

Five-letter words starting with ‘CLO’ to try on Wordle

cloak

cloam

clock

clods

cloff

clogs

cloke

clomb

clomp

clone

clonk

clons

cloop

cloot

clops

close

clote

cloth

clots

cloud

clour

clous

clout

clove

clown

clows

cloye

cloys

cloze

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.

Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.