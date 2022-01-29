Is Dying Light 2 Cross-Platform/Crossplay?

If you're going in for over 500 hours, you'll want a friend.

Dying Light 2 is set to release on Feb. 4 with a new story and a protagonist. With around 500 hours of gameplay to do everything you can in the game, you may need a friend by your side to have more fun and have a smoother experience while playing Dying Light 2.

Considering Dying Light 2 will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch later on in the year, it’s only natural for players to wonder whether they’ll be able to enjoy the game with their buddies playing from other platforms.

Will Dying Light 2 have cross-platform/crossplay?

Image via Techland

Despite featuring a co-op mode, Dying Light 2 won’t have cross-platform/crossplay during its launch, lead game designer Simon Smektala confirmed in an interview with MP1st. The game supports cross-generation co-op play, however, allowing players playing from the same family of consoles to play together.

The absence of cross-platform/crossplay means players from different platforms won’t be able to play with each other. The game also doesn’t have cross-progressions, making it impossible for players to carry their progress to different platforms.

The next-gen upgrade is included with every purchase, however, so if a player decides to upgrade their console, they won’t need to purchase Dying Light 2 again.