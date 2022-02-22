All voice actors in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Dying Light 2, the sequel to the original 2015 post-apocalyptic zombie game, has expanded on its predecessor with a bigger setting and more characters. In Dying Light 2 Stay Human, players control new franchise protagonist, Aiden Cladwell, as he ventures through the fictional city of Villedor in search of his lost sister Mia.

Players are taken on a journey in Dying Light 2 where the game’s endings can vary depending on your decisions made during the playthrough. However, something that always remains consistent in Dying Light 2 is the voice actors and actresses who brought these characters to life.

These are all the voice actors in Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

Aidan Caldwell voice actor – Jonah Scott

The main protagonist of Dying Light 2 is voiced by Jonah Scott. Scott is a voice actor who got his first role in 2019 as Pheonix in One Punch Man’s second season. This is not Scott’s first outing as a franchise’s lead protagonist either; he also plays Legoshi, a silver wolf who serves as the main character in popular anime Beastars.

Following his start in Beastars, Scott expanded his voice acting experience with lead roles in animes like The Way of the Househusband and Super Crooks, where he plays main protagonists Tatsu and Johnny Bolt, respectively. Predominantly known for his work in anime, Dying Light 2 is Scott’s first lead role in a video game.

I have had the same phone lock screen for 7 years.



I promised my late mother I wouldn't change it until I had realized one of my dreams. That happens today. We start a new era.



I voice Aiden Caldwell in #DyingLight2 #StayHuman.



I hope you guys like him. pic.twitter.com/WwrztjgNdL — Jonah Scott: Ghost of Villedor 👟 #DyingLight2 (@ImMrTransistor) February 3, 2022

Lawan voice actor – Rosario Dawson

Lawan is voiced by actress Rosario Dawson, who has played a wide number of roles in major films alongside a slew of award wins and nominations. Recently, Dawson featured in Star Wars series The Mandalorian as Ahsoka Tano. She is set to lead the famous character’s spinoff series too.

She also appeared in Marvel’s Daredevil on Netflix.

Though Dawson is predominantly an actress in film and television, her role as Lawan in Dying Light 2 Stay Human is not her first role in a video game. Prior her spin as Lawan, Dawson made appearances in Ratchet and Clank as the robot Elaris, Wilson’s Heart, and NBA 2K20, to name a few.

Excited to share the newest Dying Light 2 Stay Human pre-order bonus-The Reach For The Sky skins pack for my in- game character, Lawan!



Pre-order the game now to get it on release and experience it first!https://t.co/sgMhGv4WZC@DyingLightGame #DyingLight2 #StayHuman pic.twitter.com/m54xJzYvQp — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) December 10, 2021

With a diversified range of various roles as an actress, Dawson’s contributions to Dying Light 2 were highly received as a result of her years of experience in voice acting.

Waltz voice actor – Demetri Goritsas

Image via Techland.

Dying Light 2’s primary antagonist, Waltz, is voiced by actor Demetri Goritsas. He is known for his role as Parker in Saving Private Ryan. An actor since 1993, Goritsas has had several roles in games prior to Dying Light 2, though the American’s turn as the sequel’s villain opposite Aiden Caldwell is the actor’s first leading role in a video game.

Frank voice actor – Stewart Scudamore

Image via Techland.

Frank Marwey, the leader of the Nightrunners, is voiced by Stewart Scudamore. He has been an actor since 1997 when he landed his first role as Antiphus in The Odyssey. Since then, Scudamore has appeared in a multitude of projects, including playing Eyal in Kick Ass 2 and Pete in Skins.

Scudamore’s biggest roles have come in video games, where he has worked on a multitude of various Assassin’s Creed games. He also played Zhu Bajie in Monkey King.

Hakon voice actor – Jonathan Forbes / Motion capture – David Belle

Image via Techland.

The Nightrunners member that becomes a pivotal part of Caldwell’s journey is played by two different actors. Hakon is voiced by actor Jonathan Forbes and his parkour and motions are done by Parkour legend and creator David Belle. Forbes got his start as an actor before making the transition over to voice acting in video games. Prior to his role as Hakon, he voiced Sean Hampton in Vampyr in 2018 and Gezras in Gwent: The Wicher Card Game.

As for Belle, he is an accomplished parkour athlete and stuntman who has done motion work for games like Prince of Persia and is credited for creating Parkour.

Jack Matt voice actor – Elroy (Spoonface) Powell

Image via Techland.

Jack Matt is voiced by British singer Elroy Powell, who is relatively new to the world of acting and voice acting in video games. Predominantly a singer, Powell has some experience in acting; he was a regular on the soap opera EastEnders and appeared as Rosser Weno in Star Wars Episode VII.

Aitor Voice Actor – Alec Newman

Image via Techland.

Aitor is voiced by Alec Newman, who has one of the biggest portfolios for the world of video games that dates back to Fable III in 2010. You can find his voice in a slew of various games like Cyberpunk 2077. He also plays Graden in The Witcher series and Lahabrea in Final Fantasy XIV. Now, Newman has taken on his newest project as the peacekeeper officer in Dying Light 2.

Sophie Voice Actor – Suanne Braun

Sophie is voiced by Suanne Braun and has been an actor for quite some time. She voiced Hathor in Stargate SG-1 and Captain Dorothy McCutcheon in Red Dwarf. She now takes on a new role in the world of Dying Light 2.

The full list of voices in Dying Light 2 Stay Human:

Sophie: Suanne Braun

Kris: Nigel Barber

Loes: Anna Rust

Vincenzo: Ben Cura

Cillian: Francis Magee

Rowe: Glenn Wrage

Anderson: Jade Anouka

Nitaf: James Sobol Kelly

Barney: Joseph May

Thalia: Samantha Dakin

Corrin: Kieran Gough

Veronika: Kosha Engler

Nerys: Lucy Newman-Williams

Juan: Peter Brooke

Plaguewitch: Sarah Powell

Alberto: Sidney Kean

Barney: Stefan Trout

Steve: Christian Banas

Nikolas: Mark Holden

Danior: Nathan Osgood

Albert: George Ledoux

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is now available on PC, Playstation 4 and 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One and Series X/S.