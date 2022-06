Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘O’ as the only vowel

Solving the Wordle has become a popular way to start (or end) the day among players who enjoy word puzzles and simple challenges. Each day, the game will pick a different five-letter word, which you must guess in up to six tries and 24 hours. The word will always be the same for players on the same calendar day, but there are no clues except the letters themselves, which will change colors after each guess to indicate if they’re part of the answer or not.

One of the most popular strategies among longtime players is to test all the vowels first because most words will have at least one. Sometimes, however, that strategy might leave you with information on one single vowel and no consonants, which could make you feel a little lost. If that is the case with “O” being the only vowel, we have compiled a list that should be useful.

Five-letter words with “O” as the only vowel to try in Wordle

BHOOT

BLOBS

BLOCK

BLOCS

BLOGS

BLOND

BLOOD

BLOOM

BLOOP

BLOTS

BLOWN

BLOWS

BLOWY

BOBBY

BOBOS

BOCKS

BOFFO

BOFFS

BOGGY

BOHOS

BOLDS

BOLLS

BOLOS

BOLTS

BOMBS

BONDS

BONGO

BONGS

BONKS

BONNY

BOOBS

BOOBY

BOOGY

BOOKS

BOOMS

BOOMY

BOONS

BOORS

BOOST

BOOTH

BOOTS

BOOTY

BOOZY

BOPPY

BORKS

BORON

BORTS

BORTY

BORTZ

BOSKS

BOSKY

BOSOM

BOSON

BOSSY

BOTCH

BOTHY

BOTTS

BOWLS

BOYOS

BOZOS

BROCH

BROCK

BROMO

BRONC

BROOD

BROOK

BROOM

BROOS

BROSY

BROTH

BROWN

BROWS

CHOCK

CHOCS

CHOKY

CHOMP

CHOOK

CHOPS

CHORD

CHOTT

CHOWS

CLOCK

CLODS

CLOGS

CLOMB

CLOMP

CLONK

CLONS

CLOOT

CLOPS

CLOTH

CLOTS

CLOWN

CLOYS

COBBS

COBBY

COCKS

COCKY

COCOS

CODON

COFFS

COGON

COHOG

COHOS

COLBY

COLDS

COLLY

COLOG

COLON

COLOR

COLTS

COMBO

COMBS

COMFY

COMMO

COMMS

COMMY

COMPO

COMPS

COMPT

CONCH

CONDO

CONGO

CONKS

CONKY

CONNS

CONTO

COOCH

COOFS

COOKS

COOKY

COOLS

COOMB

COONS

COOPS

COOPT

COOTS

COPSY

CORBY

CORDS

CORKS

CORKY

CORMS

CORNS

CORNY

CORPS

COSTS

COWLS

COWRY

COYLY

CROCK

CROCS

CROFT

CRONY

CROOK

CROON

CROPS

CROSS

CROWD

CROWN

CROWS

CYCLO

CYMOL

CYTON

DHOLL

DHOWS

DOBBY

DOCKS

DODGY

DODOS

DOFFS

DOGGO

DOGGY

DOJOS

DOLLS

DOLLY

DOLOR

DOLTS

DONGS

DONOR

DONSY

DOOBS

DOODY

DOOLY

DOOMS

DOOMY

DOORS

DOOZY

DORKS

DORKY

DORMS

DORMY

DORPS

DORRS

DORTY

DOTTY

DOWDY

DOWNS

DOWNY

DOWRY

DOYLY

DROLL

DROOL

DROOP

DROPS

DROPT

DROSS

DROWN

FJORD

FLOCK

FLOCS

FLOGS

FLONG

FLOOD

FLOOR

FLOPS

FLOSS

FLOWN

FLOWS

FOGGY

FOHNS

FOLDS

FOLKS

FOLKY

FOLLY

FONDS

FONTS

FOODS

FOOLS

FOOTS

FOOTY

FORBS

FORBY

FORDO

FORDS

FORGO

FORKS

FORKY

FORMS

FORTH

FORTS

FORTY

FOWLS

FROCK

FROGS

FROND

FRONS

FRONT

FROSH

FROST

FROTH

FROWN

FROWS

GHOST

GLOBS

GLOGG

GLOMS

GLOOM

GLOOP

GLOPS

GLORY

GLOSS

GLOST

GLOWS

GOBOS

GODLY

GOGOS

GOLDS

GOLFS

GOLLY

GOMBO

GONCH

GONGS

GONOF

GONZO

GOODS

GOODY

GOOFS

GOOFY

GOOKY

GOONS

GOONY

GOOPS

GOOPY

GOOSY

GORMS

GORPS

GORSY

GOTCH

GOTHS

GOWDS

GOWKS

GOWNS

GRODY

GROGS

GROKS

GROOM

GROSS

GROSZ

GROTS

GROVY

GROWL

GROWN

GROWS

GYNOS

GYPOS

GYPPO

GYRON

GYROS

HOBBY

HOBOS

HOCKS

HOGGS

HOLDS

HOLKS

HOLLO

HOLLY

HOLMS

HOLOS

HOLTS

HOMOS

HONGS

HONKS

HONOR

HOOCH

HOODS

HOODY

HOOFS

HOOKS

HOOKY

HOOLY

HOOPS

HOOTS

HOOTY

HOPPY

HORKS

HORNS

HORST

HORSY

HOSTS

HOTCH

HOTLY

HOTTY

HOWDY

HOWFF

HOWFS

HOWKS

HOWLS

HYDRO

HYPOS

HYSON

JOCKO

JOCKS

JOCKY

JOHNS

JOLLY

JOLTS

JOLTY

JOMON

JOOKS

JOTTY

JOWLS

JOWLY

KLONG

KLOOF

KNOBS

KNOCK

KNOLL

KNOPS

KNOSP

KNOTS

KNOWN

KNOWS

KOBOS

KOHLS

KOLOS

KONKS

KOOKS

KOOKY

KOPHS

KOTOS

KOTOW

KROON

LOBBY

LOBOS

LOCHS

LOCKS

LOCOS

LOFTS

LOFTY

LOGGY

LOGON

LOGOS

LOLLS

LOLLY

LONGS

LOOBY

LOOFS

LOOKS

LOOKY

LOOMS

LOONS

LOONY

LOOPS

LOOPY

LOOTS

LOPPY

LORDS

LORRY

LOSSY

LOTOS

LOTTO

LOWLY

MOCKS

MOGGY

MOHOS

MOJOS

MOLDS

MOLDY

MOLLS

MOLLY

MOLTO

MOLTS

MOLYS

MOMMY

MONDO

MONGO

MONKS

MONOS

MONTH

MONTY

MOOCH

MOODS

MOODY

MOOKS

MOOLS

MOONS

MOONY

MOORS

MOORY

MOOTS

MOPPY

MORNS

MORON

MORPH

MORRO

MORTS

MOSKS

MOSSO

MOSSY

MOSTS

MOTHS

MOTHY

MOTOR

MOTTO

MOTTS

MOZOS

MYOPY

NOBBY

NOBLY

NOCKS

NODDY

NOGGS

NOHOW

NOLOS

NOMOS

NONYL

NOOKS

NOONS

NORMS

NORTH

NOTCH

NOWTS

NYLON

OBOLS

OCHRY

OCTYL

ODDLY

ODORS

ODYLS

OLOGY

OOMPH

ORDOS

ORLOP

ORTHO

ORZOS

OSMOL

OTTOS

OVOLO

OXBOW

PHLOX

PHONO

PHONS

PHONY

PHOTO

PHOTS

PLODS

PLONK

PLOPS

PLOTS

PLOTZ

PLOWS

PLOYS

POBOY

POCKS

POCKY

PODGY

POGOS

POLLS

POLOS

POLYP

POLYS

POMOS

POMPS

PONDS

PONGO

PONGS

PONGY

POOCH

POODS

POOFS

POOHS

POOLS

POONS

POOPS

POOPY

POPPY

POPSY

PORCH

PORGY

PORKS

PORKY

PORNY

PORTS

POSTS

POTSY

POTTO

POTTY

PROBS

PRODS

PROFS

PROGS

PROMO

PROMS

PRONG

PROOF

PROPS

PROSO

PROSS

PROST

PROSY

PROWL

PROWS

PROXY

PYLON

PYROS

QOPHS

RHOMB

ROBOT

ROCKS

ROCKY

ROLFS

ROLLS

ROMPS

RONDO

ROODS

ROOFS

ROOKS

ROOKY

ROOMS

ROOMY

ROOST

ROOTS

ROOTY

ROTCH

ROTLS

ROTOR

ROTOS

ROWDY

ROWTH

RYOTS

SCHMO

SCOFF

SCOLD

SCOOP

SCOOT

SCOPS

SCORN

SCOTS

SCOWL

SCOWS

SCROB

SCROD

SHOCK

SHOGS

SHOJO

SHOOK

SHOOL

SHOON

SHOOS

SHOOT

SHOPS

SHORL

SHORN

SHORT

SHOTS

SHOTT

SHOWN

SHOWS

SHOWY

SKOLS

SKORT

SKOSH

SLOBS

SLOGS

SLOJD

SLOMO

SLOOP

SLOPS

SLOSH

SLOTH

SLOTS

SLOWS

SLOYD

SMOCK

SMOGS

SMOKY

SMOLT

SMORG

SNOBS

SNOGS

SNOOD

SNOOK

SNOOL

SNOOP

SNOOT

SNORT

SNOTS

SNOWS

SNOWY

SOCKO

SOCKS

SODDY

SODOM

SOFTS

SOFTY

SOGGY

SOKOL

SOLDO

SOLON

SOLOS

SONGS

SONLY

SONNY

SONSY

SOOKS

SOOTH

SOOTS

SOOTY

SOPHS

SOPHY

SOPOR

SOPPY

SORBS

SORDS

SORGO

SORNS

SORRY

SORTS

SOTHS

SOTOL

SPOOF

SPOOK

SPOOL

SPOON

SPOOR

SPORT

SPOTS

SPROG

STOBS

STOCK

STOGY

STOMP

STONK

STONY

STOOD

STOOK

STOOL

STOOP

STOPS

STOPT

STORK

STORM

STORY

STOSS

STOTS

STOTT

STOWP

STOWS

STROP

STROW

STROY

SWOBS

SWOON

SWOOP

SWOPS

SWORD

SWORN

SWOTS

SYCON

SYNOD

SYSOP

THONG

THORN

THORO

THORP

THROB

THROW

TOCKS

TOCOS

TODDY

TOFFS

TOFFY

TOFTS

TOLLS

TOLTS

TOLYL

TOMBS

TOMMY

TONDO

TONGS

TOOLS

TOONS

TOOTH

TOOTS

TOPHS

TOPOS

TORCH

TORCS

TOROS

TOROT

TORRS

TORSK

TORSO

TORTS

TOWNS

TOWNY

TOYON

TOYOS

TROCK

TROGS

TROLL

TROMP

TROOP

TROOZ

TROTH

TROTS

TROWS

TROYS

TYPOS

TYROS

VLOGS

VOLKS

VOLTS

VROOM

VROWS

WHOMP

WHOOF

WHOOP

WHOPS

WHORL

WHORT

WHOSO

WOLDS

WOLFS

WOMBS

WOMBY

WOMYN

WONKS

WONKY

WONTS

WOODS

WOODY

WOOFS

WOOLS

WOOLY

WOOPS

WOOPY

WOOSH

WOOZY

WORDS

WORDY

WORKS

WORLD

WORMS

WORMY

WORRY

WORST

WORTH

WORTS

WRONG

WROTH

XYLOL

YOBBO

YOBBY

YOCKS

YODHS

YOGHS

YOLKS

YOLKY

YOMPS

YONKS

YOOFS

YOWLS

ZLOTY

ZONKS

ZOOKS

ZOOMS

ZOONS

ZOOTY

All of the words above have “O” as the only vowel, which means that the next steps are figuring out if the “O” appears more than once and figuring out the consonants in the word. One possible strategy is to prioritize the letters that appear more frequently: those are “S,” “R,” “L,” and a repeated “O.” They are the ones that can give you the most information. Keep in mind that, while plural words are valid guesses, they won’t be the answer to the daily Wordle puzzle—so they’re fine as early guesses to rule out the “S,” but should be avoided if you’re running low on tries.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).