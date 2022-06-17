Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘AP’

Originally launched in Oct. 2021, Josh Wardle’s Wordle has since evolved into an internet phenomenon. Each day, the game will pick a different five-letter mystery word, which players then need to guess in up to six tries. There are no clues to start, but the letters in each guess will provide valuable information, changing colors to indicate if they are part of the answer or not. Words are always the same for all players on the same calendar day.

Longtime players have probably already found or developed their favorite strategies that can guarantee a win on most days. But there may be a few days when you feel stuck, and you can’t figure out where to go next after figuring out a couple of letters in the word.

If you know you have “AP,” but need some inspiration, check out the list below.

Five-letter words starting with “AP” to try on Wordle

APACE

APART

APEAK

APEEK

APERS

APERY

APHID

APHIS

APIAN

APING

APISH

APNEA

APODS

APORT

APPAL

APPEL

APPLE

APPLY

APRES

APRON

APSES

APSIS

APTER

APTLY

While this is not such a long list, there are still more words than the acceptable number of guesses, which means you will need to filter that. First, check the letters you already have information on and rule out any words with them. Then, it might be a good idea to use some of the letters that appear more frequently, like “E” and “R.”

That should give you all the info you need to guess the right answer.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).