When is Beidou’s birthday in Genshin Impact?

Find out when the fearless Captain of The Crux celebrates her big day.

Every character in Genshin Impact is unique and has a rich backstory. All characters that players can add to their roster celebrate their birthdays yearly and will send players a special letter written by them with varying gifts also attached.

Beidou recently celebrated her second birthday since joining Genshin Impact as a playable character. The four-star Electro Claymore user’s birthday is on Feb. 14.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Beidou is a character in Liyue who owns a ship called the Alcor and is Captain of The Crux crew. She is also a four-star Electro Claymore user who can be quite powerful after being built up and ascended. She has continuously been an important character around all quests and storylines occurring in Liyue.

Beidou was released as a playable character in Genshin Impact on Sep. 28, 2020, and she has celebrated two birthdays since. Both have had a new letter and new items attached as gifts from Beidou.

On her first birthday, Beidou gifted players 10 Violetgrass and two Flash-Fried Filet. Her second birthday gift, 10 Noctilucous Jade and one Flash-Fried Filet, was more helpful for players because Noctilucous Jade is a special resource only found around Liyue that is needed to ascend Beidou.

Birthdays occur frequently in Genshin Impact and are an easy means for players to obtain rare resources and helpful foods. Be sure to check your inbox every day upon logging in to see if there are any free birthday rewards available to claim.