When does Mecha BREAK release?

Another mecha game is rising. Mecha BREAK brings heavy-metal gunfights at a breakneck speed, all while piloting giant robots—and fans finally have an official release date for it.

Mecha BREAK’s most notable feature is its rapid pace, creating a different rhythm and cadence to every fight. Players can use a multitude of heavy weapons and abilities to damage their opponents and carve out a win—all while dodging or guarding a flurry of enemy attacks from above or below.

Gunfire is hardly the only option, though. Mecha BREAK‘s melee system lets you get up close and pummel your opponent. And if you’re on the receiving end of a laser sword, you can parry an attack with precise timing, giving you an edge in a fight.

Here’s when Mecha BREAK officially releases if you’re looking forward to its fast-paced, multiplayer title.

What is Mecha BREAK’s release date?

Mecha BREAK is scheduled to release at some point in 2025 on both PC and Xbox Series X|S, and at a later date on the PlayStation 5, Amazing Seasun confirmed. If you’re eager to jump into the action, it has a closed beta slated for August 2024, which will also extend to Xbox players alongside PC this time.

The upcoming beta is bound to encompass the game’s main modes: three-vs-three Arena, a six-vs-six Battlefield mode where players fight to control zones on a map, and a 60-player PvEvP mode.

The Mecha BREAK beta also gives players a taste of the game’s unique customization feature. You can make your own character as your protagonist, and the game lets you unlock different mechas (called strikers) and dye them to your liking. It’s like you’re customizing a colossal Warframe.

Each striker has its playing space, with different attributes, strengths, and weaknesses, and there’s bound to be a robot of choice for any player who sets foot in the game. You start with the protagonist’s Alysnes, an all-around striker, but there are plenty of other options once you get into the game. From a heavy-armored bulwark to a supporting character, and from a sniper to a melee brawler, odds are you’ll take a liking to at least one of the game’s robots.

