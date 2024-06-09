When is Mecha BREAK’s next closed beta?

If you’re eager to watch giant robots punching each other, you may have heard of Mecha BREAK. The title, developed by Amazing Seasun, has held beta tests ahead of its release, and the next closed beta is on the horizon.

The game brings an adrenaline-fueled robot faceoff to you, focusing on multiplayer action with three major modes confirmed so far: a three-vs-three Arena experience, a six-vs-six control-based mode called Battlefield, and a 60-player PvEvP playlist. All three will be available during the upcoming playtests.

One of Mecha BREAK‘s main draws is its combat system. The system itself lets you employ a ton of weapons and playstyles to take down the competition, but the game’s breakneck pacing means you’re usually switching between a sword, a shield, and a machine gun, all while frantically dashing and even flying. It’s as fun as it sounds.

Here’s what you need to know about the next Mecha BREAK closed beta, including when it takes place.

Mecha BREAK closed beta: Next dates

The next Mecha Break closed beta is scheduled for August 2024, as confirmed in a press release. This test is expected to be exclusive to PC, much like the previous ones.

Players can register through the game’s Steam page once registration opens, and the game’s official Closed Beta FAQ outlines the next steps for playing the closed beta.

Our experience in the Mecha Break closed beta

We got a chance to try the May 2024 closed beta test, which let us get our hands on the game early. Mecha BREAK anointed itself as a hectic, high-octane title, and the beta shows that side right out of the gate. The controls are easy to understand but hard to master, letting you seamlessly switch from melees to missiles and everything in between.

Players can use a variety of mechas (called strikers), each with their strengths and weaknesses. The May beta had almost a dozen playable mechas available, ranging from tanky and support types to a sniper and a high-mobility aerial ace—all that with the game’s breakneck rhythm.

Like a regular hero shooter, knowing each striker’s playing space, weaknesses, and strengths helps you get an edge against them. For instance, if the enemy has a Narukami, your best bet against the sniper is probably closing the distance and taking them down up close.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy