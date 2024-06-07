When does LEGO Horizon Adventures release?

LEGO Horizon Adventures is meshing the creative and colorful world of LEGO with the creative and colorful world of Horizon—it’s a match made in dystopian heaven, so let’s see when it releases.

If there’s one thing Horizon could do occasionally, it’s add more joy. Understandably, Horizon is a vast and veritable open world, but the land’s inescapable desolation bogs it down. However, mix a bit of LEGO in, and we can say ahoy to a more effervescent Aloy. Let’s put together all the details on LEGO Horizon‘s release, brick by brick.

Does LEGO Horizon Adventures have a release date?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

LEGO Horizon Adventures hasn’t been given a solid release date, which is unfortunate, but it’s currently locked in for Holiday 2024—which usually means a November or December release just in time for it to be included among Christmas presents.

The trailer for LEGO Horizon Adventures did make my Thunderjaw hit the floor, so I’m quite eager to get my hands on it faster than the time it takes to run out of my best arrows in Horizon.

If LEGO Horizon can meet its projected 2024 deadline, a fun X-mas awaits. Release dates do have a nasty habit of changing in a heartbeat though, so if you are looking for all the latest LEGO Horizon Adventures release countdown news, do keep checking back to see if the developers have announced any delays.

